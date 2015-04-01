Pink Polishes For Every Skin Tone

By Jenny Jin
Updated April 01, 2015
Pretty or punk—there’s a shade of pink for everyone. Here, the best six to try as the weather warms.
Butter London Nail Lacquer in “Goss”

Proof that pink doesn’t always have to be precious, this gleaming rose gold strikes the perfect balance between feminine and edgy.

To buy: $15, www.nordstrom.com.

Featured April 2015

2 of 6

Deborah Lippmann “Chantilly Lace”

With a hint of pearly iridescence, this sheer shade is more fetching than nude but just as classic.

To buy: $18, www.nordstrom.com.

3 of 6

Nails Inc “Marylebone High Street”

Sweep this punchy coral on tips for a flattering pop of color. The sunny hue warms up even pale skin.

To buy: $14, sephora.com.

4 of 6

Jin Soon “Doux”

This creamy color offers complete coverage in just a few strokes. Powder pink, but tinged with grey, it looks more sophisticated than saccharine.

To buy: $18, us.spacenk.com.

5 of 6

Essie “Double Breasted Jacket”

Swap pastels for a shock of hot pink this season. The almost fluorescent shade makes a bold statement on fingers or toes.

To buy: $8.50, beauty.com.

6 of 6

Burberry Nail Polish in “Pink Azalea No. 223”

Consider it your transitional shade from boots to sandals. This juicy berry looks good pre- and post-tan.

To buy: $22, www.nordstrom.com.

