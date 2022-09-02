I Give Myself Salon-Worthy Pedicures at Home Thanks to Olive & June's Pedi System

The footstool is a game changer.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pedi System Tout
Photo: oliveandjune.com

I must admit that even though my feet are two of the most hard-working parts of my body, they are also the most neglected. I subject them to tight heels that pinch my toes and long walks with my dogs, while seldomly wearing the appropriate footwear. Especially now that sandal season is almost over, I've noticed how cracked and dry my feet get without proper attention. The least I could do was show them some love in return. So, over the last year and a half, I've included pampering my feet at least twice a week into my self-care routine, and Olive & June has made it so easy.

I was gifted the Olive & June Pedi System to review when it launched in October 2020, and I haven't stopped using it since. It includes just about everything you need to moisturize, exfoliate, and treat your feet to a salon-quality experience without ever leaving your house.

Pedi System
oliveandjune.com

To buy: From $75; oliveandjune.com.

In the kit you'll find foot and nail files, nail clippers, a cuticle remover and pusher, a nail buffer, an acetone-free polish remover, a clean-up brush, toe separators, a foot serum, a glossy top coat, and a polish of your choice. The nail care tools felt high-quality and sturdy. To me, the only thing missing were cuticle clippers, so keep in mind that you may need to add a few of your own specialty tools.

The "posey" footstool is my favorite feature of Olive & June's kit. It allows me to polish and buff my toes without having to hunch over and risk back pain—and it even doubles as a clever storage caddy. Now, I can comfortably sit on the floor or the couch and work on beautifying my feet while catching up on reality TV.

The polish remover pot comes with a sponge cap that's also very convenient for touch-ups. Although I had to re-soak the sponge a few times when removing polish from all of my toes. And I always finish my pedicure with the foot serum that's enriched with grapeseed oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and shea butter to provide an overall hydrating foot care. It's a luxurious finishing touch.

While $75 may seem like a steep price, when you consider how much time and money you'll save by doing your foot care routine at home, you'll see that it's well worth it. In fact, I have yet to return to the salon for a pedicure. I've gotten a lot of use out of this kit, and haven't had to replace any of the tools yet. There's also an option to include add-ons to your kit, including the heel balm, nail strengthener, and six nail polishes for additional costs.

Your home pedicure will feel less like another task to check off on your to-do list and more like a treat with the Olive & June Pedi System.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Soaking in nature's goodness
5 DIY Pedicure Tips That Will Save You Time and Money
A Wine Bottle Coaster—and 53 More Expert-Approved Items to Improve Your Life
hand with manicure nails in gel polish lamp
Ask a Beauty Editor: Is Gel Polish Bad for Your Nails?
woman getting a manicure with acrylic nails
How to Remove Fake Nails Without Damaging Your Real Ones
Ladder Testing
The 7 Best Ladders for Your Next Home Improvement Project, According to Our Lab Tests
Closeup view of woman with flower on color background with white nail polish
8 Non-Toxic Nail Products that Will Keep Your Nails Beautiful and Healthy
Sustainable Amazon Finds Under $75
These 8 Under-$75 Products on Amazon Will Jumpstart Your Sustainable Lifestyle
emily henry
Best-Selling Author Emily Henry on Her 9 Summer Vacation Must-Haves—and Her Favorite Beach Reads of 2022
Editor-Loved Self-Care Helpers
Feeling Burnt Out? Here Are 19 Products Our Editors Use to Practice Self-Care
Best Floor Mirrors Tout
The Best Floor Mirrors for Every Style and Budget
8 Simple Ways to Banish Dry, Brittle Nails for Good
AAPI heritage month beauty box
8 Asian-Owned Beauty Brands Just Collaborated on the Perfect Beauty Box to Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month
video game
25 Secret Santa Gifts Perfect for Family, Friends, Colleagues, and Beyond
how-to-make-nails-grow-faster
How to Make Your Nails Grow Faster
at-home-beauty-kits: purple wax
Are At-Home Beauty Treatments Safe? Derms Weigh in on Which Ones You Should—and Shouldn't—Try at Home
best pet and kid friendly sofas
The Best Kid- and Pet-Friendly Sofas for a Low-Maintenance Living Room