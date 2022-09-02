I Give Myself Salon-Worthy Pedicures at Home Thanks to Olive & June's Pedi System

I must admit that even though my feet are two of the most hard-working parts of my body, they are also the most neglected. I subject them to tight heels that pinch my toes and long walks with my dogs, while seldomly wearing the appropriate footwear. Especially now that sandal season is almost over, I've noticed how cracked and dry my feet get without proper attention. The least I could do was show them some love in return. So, over the last year and a half, I've included pampering my feet at least twice a week into my self-care routine, and Olive & June has made it so easy.

I was gifted the Olive & June Pedi System to review when it launched in October 2020, and I haven't stopped using it since. It includes just about everything you need to moisturize, exfoliate, and treat your feet to a salon-quality experience without ever leaving your house.

To buy: From $75; oliveandjune.com.

In the kit you'll find foot and nail files, nail clippers, a cuticle remover and pusher, a nail buffer, an acetone-free polish remover, a clean-up brush, toe separators, a foot serum, a glossy top coat, and a polish of your choice. The nail care tools felt high-quality and sturdy. To me, the only thing missing were cuticle clippers, so keep in mind that you may need to add a few of your own specialty tools.

The "posey" footstool is my favorite feature of Olive & June's kit. It allows me to polish and buff my toes without having to hunch over and risk back pain—and it even doubles as a clever storage caddy. Now, I can comfortably sit on the floor or the couch and work on beautifying my feet while catching up on reality TV.

The polish remover pot comes with a sponge cap that's also very convenient for touch-ups. Although I had to re-soak the sponge a few times when removing polish from all of my toes. And I always finish my pedicure with the foot serum that's enriched with grapeseed oil, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and shea butter to provide an overall hydrating foot care. It's a luxurious finishing touch.

While $75 may seem like a steep price, when you consider how much time and money you'll save by doing your foot care routine at home, you'll see that it's well worth it. In fact, I have yet to return to the salon for a pedicure. I've gotten a lot of use out of this kit, and haven't had to replace any of the tools yet. There's also an option to include add-ons to your kit, including the heel balm, nail strengthener, and six nail polishes for additional costs.

Your home pedicure will feel less like another task to check off on your to-do list and more like a treat with the Olive & June Pedi System.