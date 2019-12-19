Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

During the winter, it can seem like no matter how much lotion you apply and reapply, there’s no avoiding dry, cracked hands. However, Amazon shoppers appear to have found an affordable solution to this seasonal dilemma.

Rough skin is no match for O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream, according to more than 10,000 customer reviews. Its concentrated formula includes ingredients like glycerin (a common moisturizing agent often found in skincare products), stearic acid (a component of cocoa and shea butter), and mineral oil, which acts as a barrier between the skin and the air to lock in moisture.

In order to reap the benefits of the powerful cream, simply dab a small amount onto your hands as needed throughout the day. For best results, rub it in after washing your hands or taking a shower to hydrate severely dry skin. You should see and feel a difference in just a few days.

Whether you work with your hands daily or simply struggle to keep them moisturized in the winter, this heavy-duty hand cream does the trick. Reviewers say it starts working right away, and they love the non-greasy formula.

“Do you want to know how a lumberjack’s hands feel after he ran his fingers through an angel’s hair? Use this and wonder no more,” one reviewer wrote. “I work with my hands regularly, and this is the first hand cream that I’ve used that I like.”

Another said, “Every winter my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed… I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on my hands, I could tell right then and there, this was something well beyond all of everything on the market that I have tried. Believe me or not, this stuff started working immediately.”

Based on these reviews, it’s no wonder why the hand cream is Amazon’s best-selling product for foot, hand, and nail care. Plus, it’s made by the same brand that sells Amazon’s best-selling foot cream—another winter skincare staple.

The best part? It’s 25 percent off right now. If other lotions aren’t doing the trick, stock up on this powerful hand cream for silky-smooth skin all year round.

