Neutral Nail Polish for Every Occasion

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
lippmanncollection.com
Six polish shades that seem basic but are far from boring.
Deborah Lippmann in Naked

The name doesn’t lie—this barely-there hue is the perfect nude. When you don’t want to fully commit to a bold shade, sweep this one on for an instant pick me up.

To buy: $16, lippmanncollection.com.

Featured October 2011

Ulta Nail Polish in Vintage Violet

If you love wearing muted colors in your clothes, this delicate pale purple is the perfect complement.

To buy: $3, ulta.com.

Zoya Nail Polish in Minka

For a little shimmer in your life, use this iridescent creamy hue. This adult version of glitter lacquer won’t take you back to grade school, but instead adds a little pizzazz to your fingertips.

To buy: $8, zoya.com.

Butter London in Hail to the Queen

Sip your tea with prim and polished tips with this opaque beige that is so soft it’s fit for—who else?—a queen.

To buy: $14, butterlondon.com.

NARS Nail Polish in Edelweiss

Stark white may not be your thing, but this sheer version is a happy medium. Try it alone or layer to tone down a brighter color.

To buy: $17, narscosmetics.com.

Essie in Glamour Purse

For those of you that usually gravitate towards pale pinks, try this almond taupe that is a neutral version of your standard pastel. It looks especially good with olive skin tones.

To buy: $8, ulta.com.

By Alexandra Gonzalez