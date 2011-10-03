Neutral Nail Polish for Every Occasion
Deborah Lippmann in Naked
The name doesn’t lie—this barely-there hue is the perfect nude. When you don’t want to fully commit to a bold shade, sweep this one on for an instant pick me up.
To buy: $16, lippmanncollection.com.
Featured October 2011
Ulta Nail Polish in Vintage Violet
If you love wearing muted colors in your clothes, this delicate pale purple is the perfect complement.
To buy: $3, ulta.com.
Zoya Nail Polish in Minka
For a little shimmer in your life, use this iridescent creamy hue. This adult version of glitter lacquer won’t take you back to grade school, but instead adds a little pizzazz to your fingertips.
To buy: $8, zoya.com.
Butter London in Hail to the Queen
Sip your tea with prim and polished tips with this opaque beige that is so soft it’s fit for—who else?—a queen.
To buy: $14, butterlondon.com.
NARS Nail Polish in Edelweiss
Stark white may not be your thing, but this sheer version is a happy medium. Try it alone or layer to tone down a brighter color.
To buy: $17, narscosmetics.com.
Essie in Glamour Purse
For those of you that usually gravitate towards pale pinks, try this almond taupe that is a neutral version of your standard pastel. It looks especially good with olive skin tones.
To buy: $8, ulta.com.
