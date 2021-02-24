5 Best Quick-Dry Nail Polishes for When You're in a Hurry

A good friend once told me that a woman is most vulnerable when her nails are drying. Imagine you just spent 45 minutes grooming your cuticles and painting your nails (two coats at that) to perfection—only to prematurely move and accidentally brush your hand against the coffee table. Just like that, your formerly polished ring finger is a smudged eyesore. We'd do almost anything to avoid that nail-mare from happening, even if it renders us completely immobile.

But what if I told you that didn't have to be the case? Most regular nail polishes take at least one or two hours to dry completely, and all-natural, formaldehyde-free formulas can take up to five hours. Nobody has the time or patience for that. While there are some hacks that work to accelerate dry time (mine is flapping my hands in the air like a madwoman), opting for a quick-dry formula is the easiest route. So in the spirit of more time-saving, less nail-smudging, here are my go-to nail polish formulas for when I have to do my nails in a pinch.