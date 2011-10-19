Winter Nail Color Picks
Looking for a great winter shade? Icy silvers, blues, and reds will keep your fingertips looking polished.
Essie Nail Polish in School of Hard Rocks
A pale, almost grayish blue that looks pretty on fair skin tones.
To buy: $8, essie.com for stores.
Le Métier de Beauté Nail Lacquer in Bodacious Bordeaux
This classic blue-based red actually does suit everyone.
To buy: $24 (sold with a coordinating lipstick), neimanmarcus.com.
Opi Nail Lacquer in French Quarter for Your Thoughts
The slightly pearly nude is the ideal everyday shade.
To buy: $8.50, opi.com for stores.
MAC Cosmetics Posh Paradise Nail Lacquer in Rain of Flowers
This rich berry is as versatile as any neutral.
To buy: $16, maccosmetics.com.
Sonia Kashuk Nail Colour in Blank Slate
A silvery gray that stands out beautifully on darker skin tones.
To buy: $5, target.com.
Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Tuxedo
An update on last year’s racy blacks: a sparkly, sophisticated navy blue.
To buy: $24, dior.com.
