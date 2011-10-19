Winter Nail Color Picks

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated August 29, 2014
essie.com
Looking for a great winter shade? Icy silvers, blues, and reds will keep your fingertips looking polished.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Essie Nail Polish in School of Hard Rocks

essie.com

A pale, almost grayish blue that looks pretty on fair skin tones.

To buy: $8, essie.com for stores.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Le Métier de Beauté Nail Lacquer in Bodacious Bordeaux

neimanmarcus.com

This classic blue-based red actually does suit everyone.

To buy: $24 (sold with a coordinating lipstick), neimanmarcus.com.

3 of 6

Opi Nail Lacquer in French Quarter for Your Thoughts

opi.com

The slightly pearly nude is the ideal everyday shade.

To buy: $8.50, opi.com for stores.

Advertisement

4 of 6

MAC Cosmetics Posh Paradise Nail Lacquer in Rain of Flowers

maccosmetics.com

This rich berry is as versatile as any neutral.

To buy: $16, maccosmetics.com.

5 of 6

Sonia Kashuk Nail Colour in Blank Slate

target.com

A silvery gray that stands out beautifully on darker skin tones.

To buy: $5, target.com.

6 of 6

Dior Vernis Nail Polish in Tuxedo

dior.com

An update on last year’s racy blacks: a sparkly, sophisticated navy blue.

To buy: $24, dior.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Alexandra Gonzalez