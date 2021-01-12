I Was Shocked by How Well This Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover Works

I've been doing my own nails at home since I was a teenager, but I'd never seen a nail polish remover work quite like this one before. Instead of a bottle of potent pastel liquid meant to use with cotton balls and strip nails of residual polish, the buzzworthy brand's unique pot contains a sponge soaked in a gentle acetone-free formula. No cotton balls, pads, or wipes necessary—all you have to do is stick one finger at a time into the pot, swirl it around for a few seconds, and remove it. All you're left with is a bare fingernail ready for a new set of paint.