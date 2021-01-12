I Was Shocked by How Well This Acetone-Free Nail Polish Remover Works

Removing weeks-old nail polish is one of the most tedious parts of an at-home manicure. Sometimes, it takes dozens of drenched cotton balls and lots of scrubbing to leave your fingernails clean. But last year, I learned it doesn't have to be such a frustrating process. That's when I tried a few of Olive & June's nail care products, including the Mani Polish Remover Pot.
I've been doing my own nails at home since I was a teenager, but I'd never seen a nail polish remover work quite like this one before. Instead of a bottle of potent pastel liquid meant to use with cotton balls and strip nails of residual polish, the buzzworthy brand's unique pot contains a sponge soaked in a gentle acetone-free formula. No cotton balls, pads, or wipes necessary—all you have to do is stick one finger at a time into the pot, swirl it around for a few seconds, and remove it. All you're left with is a bare fingernail ready for a new set of paint.
The first time I tried out the remover pot, I didn't believe it would work. It seemed too good to be true, and I was thrown off by how dry the sponge seemed to feel. Still, I stuck my finger inside, twisted it around a bit, and pulled out an entirely bare nail in seconds. I'm not exaggerating when I say I let out an audible gasp upon seeing how quickly and easily the product worked its magic.
Since then, I've been telling everyone I know about the genius product, and I'm not the only one who can't stop talking about it. Olive & June's nail polish remover has a 4.9-star rating from over 200 reviewers who call it a "holy grail" and the "best buy ever."
Shoppers agree it's easy to use and prevents messes. "No more using a pile of cotton balls and worrying about nail polish remover dripping onto something," one reviewer wrote.
Another confirmed it even works on tough red paints and glitter top coats. "Those are the two hardest to get off and this pot took it off with just a couple spins."
If you do your nails at home, this nail polish remover is a must-have. I'll never go back to cotton balls again.
To buy: $8; oliveandjune.com.