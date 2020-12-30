How to Pick the Best Nail Shape for Your Hands

Getting a manicure is one of the ultimate self-care activities, like taking a bath or practicing some aromatherapy, but that’s not to say it doesn't require some hard decisions. Aside from which color you choose (obviously important), your nail shape will significantly impact the final look of your mani. Knowing the various nail shapes isn't the only challenge, either—you also have to figure out which one is right for you. While some shapes can make your fingers look longer, others can make them look wider or more natural.