How to Make Your Nails Grow Faster

1 Moisturize Your Nails

You already know that your skin benefits from routine hydration, but nails require moisture too. "Nails become dry and brittle when they lack moisture," says Jeannette Graf, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York. Without proper moisture from lotion or an oil, they're more prone to breaking. "Many things can strip the moisture in fingernails, but the common culprit is washing and drying the hands multiple times a day and frequently using detergents, household cleaners, and nail polish remover." Keep a hand lotion or cuticle oil—such as OPI ProSpa Nail & Cuticle Oil To-Go ($10; ulta.com) in your car, purse, or at your desk.