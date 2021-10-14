Shoppers Haven't Had a Nail Split Since Using This 'Miracle' $9 Cuticle Oil
Cuticles have a very important job in overall nail health. Acting as a buffer, cuticles are responsible for fending off bacteria, dirt, and grime from the nail bed. It's tough work, which means cuticles can often take a beating, becoming ragged and dry and in turn potentially causing nail issues.
If you've been fretting over the status of your nail beds, Amazon shoppers claim one of the site's best-selling cuticle oils is a "miracle." A spokesperson for popular salon nail polish brand CND confirmed to Real Simple that its Solar Oil, a cuticle oil with vitamin E and jojoba oil, is one of Amazon's most popular cuticle oil products. Aside from its featured moisturizing ingredients, Solar Oil also contains sweet almond seed oil to help soften and condition dry patches. For best results, apply daily.
Reviewers claim that it's "unbelievable," and one even wrote, "My hands don't even look like mine. The overgrown 'hedges' around my nails have totally disappeared as has peeling skin and hangnails… For this reason alone I would give the oil as many stars as possible."
In fact, multiple users wrote that the oil was so successful in restoring the health of their cuticles. "My nails were dry and brittle so I'd end up with one breaking and then have to cut them all back in order to have them the same length. This oil has ended all of that," a shopper wrote. "Now I have to cut my nails back because they seem to be growing faster. I haven't had a nail split since the day I started using this oil."
Another reviewer wrote that after three weeks of use, their nails had "never been stronger or healthier," while this shopper noted that it now "takes an act of epic proportion to get my nails to even think about chipping, breaking, hairline snagging, or cracking. I have to keep them filed now in order to discourage them from growing too long."
