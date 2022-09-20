7 Hacks That Will Make At-Home Pedicures So Much Easier

We have yet to meet someone who doesn't love a salon pedicure. The soaking, the rubbing, the relaxing—what's not to like? That being said, sometimes a full-on pro pedi just isn't in the cards. Taking matters into your own hands and doing your own pedicure at home can save time and money—and, with the right tips and tricks, can be just as successful and relaxing as a trip to the salon. So we tapped nail pros to share their best, DIY pedi advice. Keep reading for seven of the best pedicure hacks.

01 of 07 Make sure your nails are completely dry. Soaking your feet is a good way to soften dry skin and cuticles, but be sure to allow enough time between that step and the polishing portion of the pedi. When water seeps into the nail bed, it expands, explains Rachel Apfel Glass, founder of GLOSSLAB. If you paint the nail while it's still too wet, then once it contracts (as the water evaporates), the polish is more apt to chip and ultimately won't last as long, she says. If you are going to get your feet wet, give it at least 30 minutes for everything to dry before moving onto polishing.

02 of 07 Prep with a foot peel. Per the previous point, if you don't want to or don't have time to soak and slough your heels, a foot peel makes for a great substitute, minimal elbow grease required. Latina nail expert and celebrity manicurist Mar y Sol Inzerillo recommends using one that takes a few days to yield results. She likes Patchology PoshPeel Pedi Cure Intensive Foot Peel Treatment ($20; ulta.com). (How it works: You wear the sock–like mask for about an hour to allow a combination of acids to break down dead skin, which then gradually sloughs off over the course of the next few days.) Once they're smooth enough, all you have to do is the painting portion, she says.

03 of 07 Always start with the big toe. "Since it has more surface area, it needs more time to dry before you apply a second coat," explains Inzerillo. Starting with the big toe allows for enough time for it to dry while you paint the other toes, minimizing the risk of it smudging or smearing when you go to apply the next coat of polish or top coat, she points out.

04 of 07 Do one foot at a time. On the flip side, you also don't want the polish to get too dry in between coats, as that can lead to a streaky, clumpy finish. Rather than alternating between your feet, do one foot at a time, applying a base coat, two coats of color, and a top coat, before moving onto the next one. This allows each layer to dry just enough, but not get too dry as it can if you're doing both feet simultaneously, explains Inzerillo.

05 of 07 The thinner the layers of polish, the better. According to Glass, using very thin coats of polish is the secret to avoiding clumps. "A few thin coats are better than one thick one," she says. Your polish brush should be coated, but not drenched; wipe it off the inside of the bottle to remove any excess, she says.

06 of 07 Make it a nighttime project. Putting on socks and shoes or even just walking around too soon after you polish your nails can be a recipe for immediate smudges and smears. That's why Glass recommends doing at-home pedicures in the early evening. Do it while you're winding down and watching TV before bed, when you're already going to be staying put and won't be tempted to walk around, she says.