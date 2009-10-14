New for Fall: Matte Nail Polish

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Charles Masters
Surprising and surprisingly easy to wear, these polishes will modernize your manicure.
Flat and Fabulous

Charles Masters

The new look this season for nails? Shine free. Here, the polish is matte velvet in (from top) Loredana and Posh, by Zoya.

To buy: $7 each, zoya.com.

You Can Go Subtle...

Charles Masters

For a pale, low-maintenance option (read: Chips are barely visible), paint on SpaRitual Nail Lacquer in Mind.

To buy: $10, sparitual.com for store locations.

Or Striking...

Charles Masters

Try a flat but festive charcoal or garnet or even a rich plum, like OPI Matte Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark.

To buy: $8, amazon.com.

Or Make Any Color Matte

Charles Masters

Apply Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher over your regular nail color to lower its luster. Or use it as a topcoat over matte polish.

To buy: $10, essie.com.

