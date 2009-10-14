New for Fall: Matte Nail Polish
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Charles Masters
Surprising and surprisingly easy to wear, these polishes will modernize your manicure.
Flat and Fabulous
Charles Masters
The new look this season for nails? Shine free. Here, the polish is matte velvet in (from top) Loredana and Posh, by Zoya.
To buy: $7 each, zoya.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement
You Can Go Subtle...
Charles Masters
For a pale, low-maintenance option (read: Chips are barely visible), paint on SpaRitual Nail Lacquer in Mind.
To buy: $10, sparitual.com for store locations.
Or Striking...
Charles Masters
Try a flat but festive charcoal or garnet or even a rich plum, like OPI Matte Nail Lacquer in Lincoln Park After Dark.
To buy: $8, amazon.com.
Advertisement
Or Make Any Color Matte
Charles Masters
Apply Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher over your regular nail color to lower its luster. Or use it as a topcoat over matte polish.
To buy: $10, essie.com.