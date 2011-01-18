5 Luxurious Hand Washes
Upgrade your usual sink-side pump: Indulge yourself with an affordable little luxury.
Claus Porto Liquid Soaps
Classic lavender is softly sweetened with wild iris.
To buy: $22 for 13.5 ounces, amazon.com.
Perlier Body Honey Miel
Moisturizing honey helps smooth rough hands.
To buy: $14.50 for 10 ounces, perlier.com.
Fruits & Passion Cucina Purifying Hand Wash in Ginger and Sicilian Lemon
Foodie ingredients in a kitchen counter–worthy glass bottle.
To buy: $24 for 16.9 ounces, amazon.com.
Molton Brown Blu Maquis Fine Liquid Handwash
Warm and spicy, with notes of nutmeg and fir.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available. For an alternate Molton Brown product, go to moltonbrown.com.
Thymes Agave Nectar Hand Wash
This wash with agave nectar hydrates and has an invigorating aroma.
To buy: $13 for 8.25 ounces, thymes.com.