6 Rejuvenating Foot Creams
For Natural Moisture
The deliciously scented Burt’s Bees Coconut Foot Creme smells almost good enough to eat. Infused with hydrating coconut oil, it easily melts on skin (without chemicals and preservatives) and absorbs quickly.
To buy: $9, ulta.com.
For a Minty Scent
Appropriately named Cake Walk Triplemint Foot Creme has a combination of peppermint, spearmint, and menthol that softens cracked heels and gives you a wake-up call.
To buy: $16, cakebeauty.com.
For Exfoliating
With just one application, Kerasal AL Daily Foot Lotion restores cracked heels by sloughing off dry skin and moisturizing at the same time. Start using daily the week before your beach vacation for sandal-ready toes.
To buy: $10, hardtofindbrands.com.
For a Cooling Effect
The fruit extracts in Avon Foot Works Watermelon Cooling Foot Lotion not only has a fresh scent, but its lightweight texture will give feet a refreshed, cool feeling. Tip: Refrigerate before applying to enhance that cooling effect.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but find similar products at avon.com.
For Overnight Care
This doctor makes late-night visits: Dr. Scholl’s for Her Ultra Overnight Foot Cream uses aloe vera and palm oil to revitalize and hydrate while you dream.
To buy: $6, drugstore.com.
For Tired, Achy Feet
L’Occitane Lavender Relaxing Foot Cream, which contains both lavender and rosemary in a rich shea butter base, is a soothing, affordable indulgence.
To buy: $20, usa.loccitane.com.
