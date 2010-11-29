6 Festive Nail Colors for the Holiday Season
Best Sparkle
Bring out your inner party girl—tastefully—with this shimmery mix called Beetle by Hard Candy.
To buy: $5, walmart.com for stores.
Best for All Skin Tones
Who would have thought green could flatter all skin tones? Luckily OPI’s Here Today…Aragon Tomorrow works for everyone.
To buy: $8.50, opi.com for salons.
Best Set
Get three festive hues you can use individually or layered (really!) in the Glam Set by Deborah Lippmann.
To buy: $30, spacenk.com.
Best Retro Shade
Limited edition NARS Mash is a combo of army green with a dash of gold shimmer, and is inspired by the classic TV show.
To buy: $16, drugstore.com.
Best Pop of Color
Go non-traditional (without looking garish) by painting on this deep blue hue from Sonia Kashuk called Taunting Teal.
To buy: $5, target.com.
Best Neutral
This deep, muted brown, Hot Coco from Essie, looks good with every outfit—and on any nail shape.
To buy: $8, essie.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month