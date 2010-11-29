6 Festive Nail Colors for the Holiday Season

By Alexandra Gonzalez
Updated December 14, 2010
Complete your look with these party-perfect polishes.
Best Sparkle

Bring out your inner party girl—tastefully—with this shimmery mix called Beetle by Hard Candy.

To buy: $5, walmart.com for stores.

Best for All Skin Tones

Who would have thought green could flatter all skin tones? Luckily OPI’s Here Today…Aragon Tomorrow works for everyone.

To buy: $8.50, opi.com for salons.

Best Set

Get three festive hues you can use individually or layered (really!) in the Glam Set by Deborah Lippmann.

To buy: $30, spacenk.com.

Best Retro Shade

Limited edition NARS Mash is a combo of army green with a dash of gold shimmer, and is inspired by the classic TV show.

To buy: $16, drugstore.com.

Best Pop of Color

Go non-traditional (without looking garish) by painting on this deep blue hue from Sonia Kashuk called Taunting Teal.

To buy: $5, target.com.

Best Neutral

This deep, muted brown, Hot Coco from Essie, looks good with every outfit—and on any nail shape.

To buy: $8, essie.com.

