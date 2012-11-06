8 Chic Manicure and Pedicure Color Combinations for Fall
Forest Fawn (Pale Pink + Forest Green)
Pale pink is always a go-to manicure color: it’s eternally feminine, appropriate for every occasion and looks good on all skin tones. When paired with this deep green the combo says hello to fall. While you’re at it, forget the rule that says your fingers and toes have to match—if you're feeling bold, sport pink on your toes and green on fingertips. Paired with your coziest sweater, you’re totally ready for crisp afternoon walks and foamy pumpkin spice lattes.
To buy: Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Shell We Dance, $8, jet.com; Sally Hansen Complete Salon Manicure in Pines and Needles, $8, jet.com.
Gray Day (Navy + Blue-Gray)
If you don’t want such a stark contrast between your manicure and pedicure, opt for shades that come from the same color family. Now that the weather is turning, swap out your go-to summer white with this sheer, blue-gray hue—you’ll get a similarly clean look that’s less stark (more subtle). Wear it with this smoky navy for a cool, edgy vibe. Both are from Deborah Lippmann’s brand-new fall collection, “After Midnight.”
To buy: Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Color in Smoke Gets In Your Eyes, $20, nordstrom.com; Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Misty Morning, $18, nordstrom.com.
Doe-eyed (Brown + Copper)
Channel the copper and brown hues of autumn (think leaves and lattes) with this understated duo. The tan is a great neutral that can be worn year-round, while the metallic keeps it interesting and festive for the upcoming holiday season. Divide them between your fingers and toes or just use the copper as an accent nail until you’re ready to go all in!
To buy: Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Particulière, $28, chanel.com; Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Cavalière, $28, chanel.com.
Plum Perfect (Gold + Purple)
Get moody this fall with colors you might not normally wear otherwise. The deeper, darker tone makes unexpected hues like blues, greens, and purples more wearable than their lighter counterparts. This deep plum is moody and sophisticated, while the shimmering gold keeps your look fun and not too serious. Swipe a light layer of the gold over the plum for a softer approach to shimmer or swipe a bolder stripe down each finger for a simplified way to do nail art.
To buy: Plum: Essie Kimono Over, $9, ulta.com; Gold: Essie Beyond Cozy, $9, ulta.com.
Wine About It (Wine + Mauve)
For a pink-y hue that doesn’t say spring, go for mauve. The creamy rose shade flatters all skin tones and pairs nicely with almost anything. A deep wine is always the quintessential shade of fall. When paired together this cozy combo will instantly transport you to a night in with a big glass of red wine and a cozy cashmere blanket. To change things up, try using the mauve hue all over, layering the wine hue just on your tips.
To buy: CiatÃ© London Mini Paint Pot Nail Polish in Raising the Barre, $9, sephora.com; CiatÃ© London Mini Paint Pot Nail Polish in Iced Frappe, $9, sephora.com.
Blow Smoke (Teal + Lavender)
Similar to throwing on a light jacket over your more summer-y dresses, adding a hint of gray to any color instantly turns it into a fall-flavored hue. This smoky teal and dusty lavender are the perfect example and add some grit to what would normally be a more ladylike pair. Wear the lavender on nails for a more neutral tone or sport the teal for a more interesting, unexpected look. Whether you’re wearing black, brown, navy, or any color in between, these shades go with just about everything.
To buy: JinSoon Nail Color in Auspicious, $18, jinsoon.com; JinSoon Nail Color in Charade, $18, jinsoon.com.
Mixing Metals (Charcoal + Platinum)
Metallics are the perfect bold accessory for a muted fall wardrobe so why not wear a couple at once? The key is varying the shades within the same color family. This slate and silver combo can be worn together in a modern French manicure or paint your nails in one hue, save for a single nail in the opposite color for a twist. For a more subtle approach, apply a clear basecoat and swipe on the metallic polish from tips to cuticles, letting the brush rush out of pigment for an ombrÃ© effect.
To buy: Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Dirty Baby, $18, neimanmarcus.com; Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Teen Cage Riot, $18, neimanmarcus.com.