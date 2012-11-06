Similar to throwing on a light jacket over your more summer-y dresses, adding a hint of gray to any color instantly turns it into a fall-flavored hue. This smoky teal and dusty lavender are the perfect example and add some grit to what would normally be a more ladylike pair. Wear the lavender on nails for a more neutral tone or sport the teal for a more interesting, unexpected look. Whether you’re wearing black, brown, navy, or any color in between, these shades go with just about everything.



To buy: JinSoon Nail Color in Auspicious, $18, jinsoon.com; JinSoon Nail Color in Charade, $18, jinsoon.com.