Easy At-Home Pedicure Shortcuts

0:00 to 3:00: Soak

Soften skin by soaking feet in warm water. Add a handful of salts to help soothe tired feet.

RS pick: Eden & Farrow Tea Tree foot soak, $14, amazon.com.





3:00 to 6:00: Exfoliate

Pat your feet dry, then slough off dead skin cells with a dry foot file, says Sarah Chambers, a nail technician at Brownes Beauty Lounge, in Miami. Choose a file with a medium grit.

RS pick: Tweezerman Spa Callus Smoother, $20, amazon.com.





6:00 to 10:00: Trim and File

Trim nails straight across using a straight-edge clipper. Use three cuts on each nail, as clipping the whole nail at once can cut it too close to the skin. Smooth the edges with a fine-grit emery board.





10:00 to 11:00: Moisturize

Rub a rich cream on your feet, top and bottom. Don’t forget your heels and cuticles.

RS pick: CurÃ©l Deep-Penetrating Foot Cream, $6 at drugstores and walmart.com.





11:00 to 20:00: Polish

Clean leftover cream from nails with a cotton pad soaked in polish remover. Apply a base coat, two coats of nail color, and a topcoat.





20:00 to 35:00: Dry

Give nails at least 15 minutes to dry before slipping on open-toed shoes (it can take up to two hours for them to dry fully). To speed things up, apply quick-dry drops after the topcoat.

RS pick: Nicole by O.P.I. Drying Drops, $9, amazon.com.