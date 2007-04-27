Choosing the Best Nail Polish
Best Nail Polish Colors
Most Universally Flattering
Essie in Mademoiselle, $8 (top left)
"This sheer pink works on all skin tones," says Maria Salandra, owner of Finger Fitness, in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
Most Versatile Red
Maybelline Express Finish Advanced Wear in Racey Red, $4 (middle left)
The right red looks smashing, while the wrong tone can clash with your complexion. This classic red isn't too cool (bluish) or too warm (orangey), so anyone can carry it off.
Best Bright Pink
Orly Nail Polish in Swizzle Stick Rich Creme, $7.50 (bottom left)
"A nice alternative to red (shown, bottom left), especially in spring," said a tester.
Best Light Pink
Creative Nail Design in Lighten Up, $5 (bottom right)
"It's so delicate and ladylike," said one tester of this pale rose.
Best Beige
Rimmel Lycra Wear Nail Polish in Beige, $3 (top right)
This one has a subtle golden tone, which keeps it from seeming dull. "It will look great with a tan," said a tester.
Best Deep Burgundy
Nars Chinatown, $17
This rich shade (shown, 2nd from top right) suits almost anyone daring enough to try it, even those with fair skin.
Best Color Selection
OPI Nail Lacquer, $8
"An amazing color palette (shown, 2nd from bottom right)" says Pauline Mai. The brand makes over 170 shades―with more than 25 reds.
Best Performing Nail Polishes
Best Strengthing Nail Polish
Sally Hansen Diamond Strength No Chip Nail Color, $5
"This polish (shown, top left) wears like iron," said one tester. Diamond particles and protein in all 24 shades bolster brittle nails.
Best Formaldehyde-Free Nail Polish
Zoya Nail Polish, from $6
Testers liked the color range (60 shades) and durability of this polish (shown, 2nd from top left), which has no harsh chemicals.
Best Cream Nail Polish
Bourjois Very Vernis Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge, $9
Testers loved the understated look this gave and found that it hid nail discolorations (shown, bottom corner left).
Best Long-Wearing Nail Polish
Revlon Colorstay Nail Enamel, $6
Chipping was our testers' biggest gripe, but this one (shown bottom middle) aced the endurance tests.
Best Sheer Nail Polish
Lippmann Collection Nail Lacquer in Sarah Smile, $16
A double coat of this see-through petal pink (shown, top right) looks fresh and clean. "It has a hint of rose that brightens any skin tone," notes Kyra Johnson, spa director at Spa Avania, in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Best Nail Polish with Shimmer
L'Oréal Jet-Set Shine Nail Enamel in Resort Perle, $6
"This adds just the right amount of gleam," said a tester. "It's like throwing on fabulous earrings for a night out (shown, top right)."
