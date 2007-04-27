Choosing the Best Nail Polish

Most Universally Flattering

Essie in Mademoiselle, $8 (top left)

"This sheer pink works on all skin tones," says Maria Salandra, owner of Finger Fitness, in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.



To buy: essie.com.





Most Versatile Red

Maybelline Express Finish Advanced Wear in Racey Red, $4 (middle left)

The right red looks smashing, while the wrong tone can clash with your complexion. This classic red isn't too cool (bluish) or too warm (orangey), so anyone can carry it off.



To buy: At drugstores.





Best Bright Pink

Orly Nail Polish in Swizzle Stick Rich Creme, $7.50 (bottom left)

"A nice alternative to red (shown, bottom left), especially in spring," said a tester.



To buy: orlybeauty.com.





Best Light Pink

Creative Nail Design in Lighten Up, $5 (bottom right)

"It's so delicate and ladylike," said one tester of this pale rose.



To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.





Best Beige

Rimmel Lycra Wear Nail Polish in Beige, $3 (top right)

This one has a subtle golden tone, which keeps it from seeming dull. "It will look great with a tan," said a tester.



To buy: At drugstores.





Best Deep Burgundy

Nars Chinatown, $17

This rich shade (shown, 2nd from top right) suits almost anyone daring enough to try it, even those with fair skin.



To buy: narscosmetics.com.





Best Color Selection

OPI Nail Lacquer, $8

"An amazing color palette (shown, 2nd from bottom right)" says Pauline Mai. The brand makes over 170 shades―with more than 25 reds.



To buy: opi.com for stores.



