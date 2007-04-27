Choosing the Best Nail Polish

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2014
Yunhee Kim
A roundup of the best colors and formulas to polish fingers and toes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 2

Best Nail Polish Colors

Yunhee Kim

Most Universally Flattering

Essie in Mademoiselle, $8 (top left)
"This sheer pink works on all skin tones," says Maria Salandra, owner of Finger Fitness, in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

To buy: essie.com.

Most Versatile Red

Maybelline Express Finish Advanced Wear in Racey Red, $4 (middle left)
The right red looks smashing, while the wrong tone can clash with your complexion. This classic red isn't too cool (bluish) or too warm (orangey), so anyone can carry it off.

To buy: At drugstores.

Best Bright Pink

Orly Nail Polish in Swizzle Stick Rich Creme, $7.50 (bottom left)
"A nice alternative to red (shown, bottom left), especially in spring," said a tester.

To buy: orlybeauty.com.

Best Light Pink

Creative Nail Design in Lighten Up, $5 (bottom right)
"It's so delicate and ladylike," said one tester of this pale rose.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available.

Best Beige

Rimmel Lycra Wear Nail Polish in Beige, $3 (top right)
This one has a subtle golden tone, which keeps it from seeming dull. "It will look great with a tan," said a tester.

To buy: At drugstores.

Best Deep Burgundy

Nars Chinatown, $17
This rich shade (shown, 2nd from top right) suits almost anyone daring enough to try it, even those with fair skin.

To buy: narscosmetics.com.

Best Color Selection

OPI Nail Lacquer, $8
"An amazing color palette (shown, 2nd from bottom right)" says Pauline Mai. The brand makes over 170 shades―with more than 25 reds.

To buy: opi.com for stores.

Find winter's trendiest nail color picks here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 2

Best Performing Nail Polishes

Yunhee Kim

Best Strengthing Nail Polish

Sally Hansen Diamond Strength No Chip Nail Color, $5
"This polish (shown, top left) wears like iron," said one tester. Diamond particles and protein in all 24 shades bolster brittle nails.

To buy: At drugstores.

Best Formaldehyde-Free Nail Polish

Zoya Nail Polish, from $6
Testers liked the color range (60 shades) and durability of this polish (shown, 2nd from top left), which has no harsh chemicals.

To buy: zoya.com.

Best Cream Nail Polish

Bourjois Very Vernis Nail Enamel in Rose Lounge, $9
Testers loved the understated look this gave and found that it hid nail discolorations (shown, bottom corner left).

To buy: Unfortunately, this product is no longer available.

Best Long-Wearing Nail Polish

Revlon Colorstay Nail Enamel, $6
Chipping was our testers' biggest gripe, but this one (shown bottom middle) aced the endurance tests.

To buy: At drugstores.

Best Sheer Nail Polish

Lippmann Collection Nail Lacquer in Sarah Smile, $16
A double coat of this see-through petal pink (shown, top right) looks fresh and clean. "It has a hint of rose that brightens any skin tone," notes Kyra Johnson, spa director at Spa Avania, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

To buy: lippmanncollection.com.

Best Nail Polish with Shimmer

L'Oréal Jet-Set Shine Nail Enamel in Resort Perle, $6
"This adds just the right amount of gleam," said a tester. "It's like throwing on fabulous earrings for a night out (shown, top right)."

To buy: At drugstores.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple