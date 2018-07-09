5 Simple Steps to More Beautiful Hands

When you get the rare opportunity to treat yourself, chances are you focus on your face. But because your hands work even harder and are more prone to signs of aging, extend some self-care south with these at-home treatments. Use a scrub (a face or body one will do) to help remove dead skin cells so your cream works better. Make dingy nails dazzle by running a lemon wedge over nailbeds— a trick hand models use. Before bed, slick on a balm (try Rituals The Ritual of Dao Night Balm, $17; dermstore.com) and put on moisture-sealing cotton gloves. If you have a special event, stick on the hyaluronic acid–infused Beauty Bioscience Upper Hand Brightening Patches ($50 for 8 pairs; nordstrom.com) to smooth and plump.

On Her Nails: Chanel Le Vernis in Légèreté, $28; nordstrom.com.