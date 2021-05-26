This $8 Blister Balm Is the Secret to Keeping Your Feet Sandal-Ready, According to Amazon Shoppers

The blister block is a roll-on product with a balm-like texture. Apply it to your feet—taking care to cover any points of friction—just like you would apply deodorant, then wait a few seconds before putting your shoes on. Once applied, it has an anti-chafing effect that reduces friction between your skin and your shoes, so you're less likely to end up with blisters. It can be applied wherever you need it: your heels, bunions, and even the tops of your feet. The petroleum-free formula is also sweat-resistant, so you don't have to worry about constantly reapplying.