This $8 Blister Balm Is the Secret to Keeping Your Feet Sandal-Ready, According to Amazon Shoppers
Pulling your sandals out for the first time in a year feels like cause for celebration—until a few hours later, your sore feet beg to differ. Hot weather, strappy shoes, and long days on your feet can all contribute to the development of blisters, but there's a preventative product that stops them from forming in spite of all these factors. BodyGlide's $8 anti-blister balm is beloved by more than 4,300 Amazon shoppers who say it really works.
The blister block is a roll-on product with a balm-like texture. Apply it to your feet—taking care to cover any points of friction—just like you would apply deodorant, then wait a few seconds before putting your shoes on. Once applied, it has an anti-chafing effect that reduces friction between your skin and your shoes, so you're less likely to end up with blisters. It can be applied wherever you need it: your heels, bunions, and even the tops of your feet. The petroleum-free formula is also sweat-resistant, so you don't have to worry about constantly reapplying.
Amazon reviewers recommend the anti-blister balm for everything from running marathons and walking for hours at amusement parks to wearing heels for work and dancing at weddings. Even in high heat and humidity, they find that it keeps their feet comfortable and blister-free. "This has prevented me from getting rid of shoes that I thought were impossible to break in," one said.
Some have even found that this particular balm works better than anything else they've tried. "My feet are ridiculous," a customer wrote. "They become painfully irritated and/or blister incredibly easily. I've tried sock liners, breaking in shoes, Band-aids, moleskin, etc., all with varying degrees of success. Now that I've found BodyGlide for feet, I don't think I'll ever need that other stuff."
Shoppers also love the convenience of the product. "The balm glides on clear and it's not sticky or smelly," one wrote. "In fact, once you glide it on, you can't even tell that it's there. Works well with closed or open toe shoes. The packaging is small, making it easy to carry around in your bag or even pocket if you have to." Its travel-friendly size makes it perfect for stashing in a tote or a carry-on for summer getaways, too.
Though BodyGlide's anti-blister balm comes in a small container, "a little goes a long way" in keeping your feet blister-free. It's available for only $8, but wearing your favorite shoes without any discomfort? That's priceless.