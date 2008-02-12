The Best Nail Tools

By Sarah Smith
Updated August 17, 2017
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
julep.com
Get your fingers in tip-top shape with these great grooming tools.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Julep Crystal Nail File

julep.com

The Julep Crystal Nail File is gentler than traditional rough emery boards.

To buy: $10, julep.com.

For shapely, smooth nails without visiting the salon, see our round-up of the best home manicure tools.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Tweezerman Cuticle Nipper

tweezerman.com

Resist the urge to pick at frayed cuticles by (gently!) removing them with the Tweezerman Cuticle Nipper.

To buy: $18, amazon.com.

3 of 10

Nivea Creme

Nivea

Stash the travel-size Nivea Creme Tin in your purse to hydrate hands and cuticles on the go.

To buy: $1, walgreens.com

Advertisement

4 of 10

Biotin

walgreens.com

Research suggests that taking 2.5 milligrams daily of biotin (part of the vitamin B complex group), like Appearex Nail Strengthening Biotin, may reinforce nails.

To buy: For a similar product: $11 for 60 capsules, walgreens.com.

5 of 10

Sally Hansen VitaSurge Strength Gel

Sally Hansen

Seal moisture into bare nails with Sally Hansen VitaSurge Strength Gel.

To buy: For a similar product: $6, at ulta.com

6 of 10

Bio-Oil

Bio-Oil

Prevent and treat peeling cuticles with a dab of Bio-Oil.

To buy: From $8, at amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Revlon Expert Effect Nail Clipper

Chris Bartlett

With a “cushy” rubber grip on the handle, this nail clipper stood out from the rest. It was easy to hold and didn’t slip out of users’ fingers, leaving behind straight, snag-free results.

To buy: $5, at walgreens.com

8 of 10

Trim Salon Board & Case

Chris Bartlett

This won high marks for its grit and inch width, which together allowed for “simple filing and smooth nails.” Another plus: a purse-friendly carrying case to prevent scratched sunglasses.

To buy: For a similar product: $4, at amazon.com.

9 of 10

Lacross Cuticle Trimmer

Chris Bartlett

Cutting your cuticles isn’t always wise, but if you must, try this trimmer. It made even novices feel comfortable. Designed like a nail clipper, it’s a cinch to handle, and “the tiny tip cuts cleanly.”

To buy: $7, at walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Tweezerman Nail Block

Chris Bartlett

One staffer’s summing up: “It was fast and gave great shine―loved it.” The lavender side eliminates ridges, and the two white edges give nails a high-gloss finish. As an added bonus, the blue side files.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find an alternate product at ulta.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith