The Best Nail Tools
Julep Crystal Nail File
The Julep Crystal Nail File is gentler than traditional rough emery boards.
To buy: $10, julep.com.
For shapely, smooth nails without visiting the salon, see our round-up of the best home manicure tools.
Tweezerman Cuticle Nipper
Resist the urge to pick at frayed cuticles by (gently!) removing them with the Tweezerman Cuticle Nipper.
To buy: $18, amazon.com.
Nivea Creme
Stash the travel-size Nivea Creme Tin in your purse to hydrate hands and cuticles on the go.
To buy: $1, walgreens.com
Biotin
Research suggests that taking 2.5 milligrams daily of biotin (part of the vitamin B complex group), like Appearex Nail Strengthening Biotin, may reinforce nails.
To buy: For a similar product: $11 for 60 capsules, walgreens.com.
Sally Hansen VitaSurge Strength Gel
Seal moisture into bare nails with Sally Hansen VitaSurge Strength Gel.
To buy: For a similar product: $6, at ulta.com
Bio-Oil
Prevent and treat peeling cuticles with a dab of Bio-Oil.
To buy: From $8, at amazon.com
Revlon Expert Effect Nail Clipper
With a “cushy” rubber grip on the handle, this nail clipper stood out from the rest. It was easy to hold and didn’t slip out of users’ fingers, leaving behind straight, snag-free results.
To buy: $5, at walgreens.com
Trim Salon Board & Case
This won high marks for its grit and inch width, which together allowed for “simple filing and smooth nails.” Another plus: a purse-friendly carrying case to prevent scratched sunglasses.
To buy: For a similar product: $4, at amazon.com.
Lacross Cuticle Trimmer
Cutting your cuticles isn’t always wise, but if you must, try this trimmer. It made even novices feel comfortable. Designed like a nail clipper, it’s a cinch to handle, and “the tiny tip cuts cleanly.”
To buy: $7, at walmart.com
Tweezerman Nail Block
One staffer’s summing up: “It was fast and gave great shine―loved it.” The lavender side eliminates ridges, and the two white edges give nails a high-gloss finish. As an added bonus, the blue side files.
To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but you can find an alternate product at ulta.com.