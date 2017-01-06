7 Game-Changing Beauty Essentials for Your Gym Bag
Aveda Shampure Dry Shampoo
Dry shampoo is a gym bag must-have—and a life must-have, to be honest. This one is a winner thanks to its powder formula, which goes on dry so you don’t have to wait before massaging it in (read: extra time for you). The natural formula uses oat and cassava (a woody shrub) extracts to soak up oil fast while its signature Aveda scent—made up of 25 pure flower and plant essences—lingers behind so your hair not only looks like you showered, but smells like it too. Is your fine hair already oily by morning? Use a few puffs at your roots and around your hairline before bed to prevent the grease from forming in the first place.
To buy: $30; aveda.com.
Emi-Jay Flex Hair Tie
Keeping hair off your sweaty skin is key to a successful workout. But finding one that gets the job done without damaging your hair or giving you a headache can be hard to come by. These do all that and they’re cute! The neoprene material is wide and gentle enough that it won’t tug strands or leave a dent, yet strong enough to hold a high ponytail through a dance class without needing to be adjusted. It comes in a variety of shades —from nude to neon—so you can decide whether you want to blend in or stand out.
To buy: $9 for 3; emijay.com.
Dove Dry Spray Antiperspirant
When you’ve already spent your extra time in the morning fitting in a workout (you go, girl!), you don’t have any more precious minutes to wait on your deodorant to dry before putting on your clothes. A quick spritz of this spray and you’re clear to throw on an outfit immediately. The quick dry formula is also hydrating, as a fourth of the formula is made up of moisturizer (and without alcohol) to soothe and soften the thin underarm skin that can get irritated from your razor. It’s also good for preventing chafing when working out. Plus, the little blast of cool is super refreshing post-sweat.
To buy: $5.50; target.com.
Ban Body Cloths
When you run out of time to shower, keep these cooling body wipes on hand (tip: store a pack in your locker for when you’re in a time crunch). Made with a superfine powder, these damp cloths wipe away sweat and odor to leave skin with a silky finish that’s soft and fresh (this helps prevent body breakouts too). The subtle cotton scent lingers (in a good way) so you continue to feel refreshed hours later. We also like to keep them in our purse to freshen up after a long commute or stressful day at the office. Use them all over or swipe across the back of your neck and wrists for a quick pick-me-up.
To buy: $3.80; walgreens.com.
Pacifica Dry Roll-On Rich Body Oil Indian Coconut Nectar
When you’re in a rush, there’s no time to fuss with goop-y body lotion. Swipe on this body oil rollerball (no mess!) all over then rub it in for a smooth—not slippery—finish that leaves skin hydrated with a beachy coconut scent. Made with four different types of natural oils—sunflower, safflower, monoi, and coconut—it deeply hydrates so you’re not left with any sign of scales. Apply it post-shower while your skin is still damp and warm for extra nourishing benefits and to help lock in moisture.
To buy: $10; target.com.
Julep Detoxifying Cleansing Balm Stick
Eliminate another chance for a spill with this solid face cleanser. Pomegranate fruit enzymes, rice bran oil, and grapefruit peel help exfoliate and even out skin tone while camellia oil moisturizes so skin is left clean but with a dry, tight, stripped feeling. The multitasking formula is packed into a convenient stick that suds up when you swirl onto wet skin—no washcloth needed. Rinse the stick after using, then pop the top back on until next time.
To buy: $28; ulta.com.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray With Aloe Herbs and Rosewater
This multipurpose mist can be used pre-, post-, or mid-workout for a burst of coolness that also contains skin benefits. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it soothes and refreshes skin while the herb-like scent transforms a stinky locker room into a spa-like experience. You can also use it over makeup since it won’t mess it up. Spritz it on before happy hour to revive dried out concealer or creasing foundation: simply mist it on from an arm’s length away, then press it into skin with your fingers for a dewy glow.
To buy: $7; urbanoutfitters.com.