While you are still riding the “New Year, New You” motivational high and have an added pep in your step when it comes to getting healthy, now is the perfect time to usher in a few new gym bag beauty products that’ll give you yet another reason to want to workout (in addition to a new pair of leggings, because those always help, too). Of course we’re not advising that you wear a full face of makeup to your next sweat session, but these editor-tested workout bag beauty gems will help you stay happy (and hygienic) from head to toe, whether you invested in a gym membership, are taking a barre class with friends, or going for a hike. These seven standouts will also help you salvage your look after your workout so you don’t have to spend a lot of time fussing in front of the mirror (let’s be real—showering and washing your hair after every exercise session isn’t always doable). No time to shower? No problem. Clean your whole body post workout without using any water thanks to refreshing wipes and a quick dry spray deodorant. Then, treat your skin with an exfoliating cleansing stick that will make you feel like you’re at the spa every time you wash your face. Finish off your routine by layering on nourishing body oil that won’t leave you feeling too slick. These goodies guarantee you can sweat it out at the gym and look pulled together for the rest of the day in a flash.