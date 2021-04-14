From Ascorbic to Salicylic, Your Complete Cheat Sheet to Skincare Acids

What it is: Also known as l-ascorbic acid, this is the most potent form of topical vitamin C, naturally occurring in a variety of fruits and vegetables, though also often synthesized in a lab.

What it can do for your skin: In short, a lot. First and foremost, it’s an extremely potent antioxidant that helps to protect skin from free radicals formed by exposure to environmental factors such as pollution and UV rays, explains Marie Hayag, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and founder of Fifth Avenue Aesthetics. Topical application of vitamin C has also been shown to play a key role in the production of collagen, the protein responsible for keeping skin strong and youthful, she adds. And finally, it’s effective at inhibiting the production of melanin, or pigment, a great pick for those who want to fade dark spots and discoloration.

Try it if: According to Dr. Hayag, ascorbic acid’s powerful antioxidant properties make it a great choice for pretty much anyone and everyone, a universal crowd pleaser. Just FYI, don’t use it at the same time as any retinoids in your skincare routine, as the two work at different pH levels and can ultimately inactivate one another.

Find it in: Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum ($80; sephora.com). Apply this ascorbic acid-rich serum under your sunscreen every morning for an added layer of protection.