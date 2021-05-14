Stop Buying Loofahs and Invest in This ‘Magic’ Skin-Sloughing Towel

One reviewer said the towel makes them feel like they “peeled off a layer of skin,” and I couldn’t agree more. With every use, I rub a dollop of body wash into its surface and go to town on every nook and cranny from my shoulders down. It’s impressively long and stretchy, which helps me hit once hard-to-reach places with ease. When I’m done, I rinse the cloth with unscented soap, wring it out, and hang it over my beloved Parachute bath towel. After months of regular use, it still looks, feels, and smells like new. Meanwhile, my sensitive skin is soft to the touch and almost completely free of breakouts.