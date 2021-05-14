Stop Buying Loofahs and Invest in This ‘Magic’ Skin-Sloughing Towel
Shopping for a body exfoliator is like searching for the perfect retinol serum. One wrong move can lead to irritation and increased sensitivity, but if you find the right product, you could be on your way to the softest skin of your life. Like thousands of other Amazon shoppers, I found my just-right scrubbing tool in one unlikely washcloth, and I’ll never buy a loofah again.
The Goshi Exfoliating Shower Towel is only $15, but it’s improved my shower routine more than any expensive skincare product I’ve tried. According to the brand, its rip-resistant weave was created by textile manufacturers in Japan to “balance exfoliant effectiveness with efficient cleanliness.” And balance it does: Each towel is made with an alternating pattern of tightly woven lathering threads that foam up soap, and textured exfoliating threads that slough away dead skin.
One reviewer said the towel makes them feel like they “peeled off a layer of skin,” and I couldn’t agree more. With every use, I rub a dollop of body wash into its surface and go to town on every nook and cranny from my shoulders down. It’s impressively long and stretchy, which helps me hit once hard-to-reach places with ease. When I’m done, I rinse the cloth with unscented soap, wring it out, and hang it over my beloved Parachute bath towel. After months of regular use, it still looks, feels, and smells like new. Meanwhile, my sensitive skin is soft to the touch and almost completely free of breakouts.
The Goshi towel has earned more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon from customers who call it nothing short of “magic.” Like me, one person is shocked that it exfoliates so well without irritating skin. “I thought after using it, my skin would be red from how aggressive it can feel, but nope, baby soft and super clean,” they wrote. They added that it “does a great job” foaming up soap and “dries super fast” after every use.
“I have sensitive skin, so I stick to gentle cleansers,” said another reviewer, who is usually left “red and irritated” after using exfoliating cloths. That all changed when they tried Goshi’s. “Oh. My. Word. I am smooth, clean, and unbelievably happy. No redness. No over-exfoliation. Just happy, wonderful skin.”
Grab the cutting-edge Goshi shower towel on Amazon now, and brace yourself for an exfoliating experience that goes well beyond a loofah’s capabilities.