6 Ways to Get (Your Skin) Glowing

By Sarah Smith
Updated May 07, 2013
Clarins
Bronzy enhancers give you a summer-ready, healthy-looking glow.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

For Quick Color

Clarins

Apply Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel to face and body for a bronze that starts to develop in just two hours. It’s nonoily and sinks right into skin.

To buy: $35, clarinsusa.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

For More Gradual Color

drugstore.com

Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer builds a pretty, golden tone with repeated use. It also keeps skin soft and moisturized with Vitamin E.

To buy: $6.50, drugstore.com.

3 of 6

For Sun-Kissed Cheeks

Bobbi Brown

Available in seven matte shades, Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder gives skin a naturally sunny cast, thanks to a shimmer-free formula that glides on smoothly.

To buy: $38, bobbibrowncosmetics.

Advertisement

4 of 6

For Brushed-on Sunniness

Drugstore

With a sturdy bamboo handle and soft synthetic bristles, the environmentally friendly EcoTools Bronzer Brush sweeps on powders—like Bobbi Brown’s—evenly.

To buy: $10, drugstore.com.

5 of 6

For Your Lids

Stila

Use Stila Eye Shadow Trio in Bronze Glow to give eyes a metallic sheen. The three shades can be applied with a wet brush for a rich, concentrated color or a dry one for a more subtle effect.

To buy: $28, sephora.com.

6 of 6

For Beach-Ready Toes

NARS

Nars Sheer Nail Polish in Versaille, a shimmery champagne gold, makes feet look festive. And there’s no dark side to this hue: Its long-lasting lacquer is free of formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP.

To buy: $19, narscosmetics.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Smith