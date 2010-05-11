6 Ways to Get (Your Skin) Glowing
For Quick Color
Apply Clarins Self-Tanning Instant Gel to face and body for a bronze that starts to develop in just two hours. It’s nonoily and sinks right into skin.
To buy: $35, clarinsusa.com.
For More Gradual Color
Jergens Natural Glow Revitalizing Daily Moisturizer builds a pretty, golden tone with repeated use. It also keeps skin soft and moisturized with Vitamin E.
To buy: $6.50, drugstore.com.
For Sun-Kissed Cheeks
Available in seven matte shades, Bobbi Brown Bronzing Powder gives skin a naturally sunny cast, thanks to a shimmer-free formula that glides on smoothly.
To buy: $38, bobbibrowncosmetics.
For Brushed-on Sunniness
With a sturdy bamboo handle and soft synthetic bristles, the environmentally friendly EcoTools Bronzer Brush sweeps on powders—like Bobbi Brown’s—evenly.
To buy: $10, drugstore.com.
For Your Lids
Use Stila Eye Shadow Trio in Bronze Glow to give eyes a metallic sheen. The three shades can be applied with a wet brush for a rich, concentrated color or a dry one for a more subtle effect.
To buy: $28, sephora.com.
For Beach-Ready Toes
Nars Sheer Nail Polish in Versaille, a shimmery champagne gold, makes feet look festive. And there’s no dark side to this hue: Its long-lasting lacquer is free of formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP.
To buy: $19, narscosmetics.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month