Shoppers Say This Anti-Aging Serum Is So Effective, People Notice the Results Almost Immediately
Hyaluronic acid is one of the buzziest ingredients of the skincare world. Approved for its anti-aging benefits, it helps your skin to soak in moisture, which in turn lessens the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It's a featured ingredient in dozens of products, including the seriously beloved Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum.
Currently, the K-beauty brand's serum has more than 1,600 overwhelmingly positive reviews on the Sephora website. Multiple shoppers shared reports of immediate change, including one that noticed a difference after only a few days. "My skin feels and looks like it never had any issues with dryness," they wrote. "My skin looks healthier and brighter. I can definitely see myself purchasing this again."
To buy: $48; sephora.com
The serum combines hyaluronic acid with the antioxidizing powers of plum extract, along with vegan collagen and silk proteins. Together, the ingredients protect skin from daily environmental stressors and provide hydration. As one Sephora reviewer put it, "I have used this two days in a row and felt immediate changes in my skin. It felt tighter and stayed that way all day. Saw my sister after just two days and she stopped me mid-sentence to tell me my skin looked better."
Described as "more than just another hyaluronic serum" by one customer, the serum even won over a shopper new to anti-aging products. "I was truthfully skeptical that any of this stuff would work, but even my husband, who doesn't notice subtle changes, has commented on how great my skin looks," they wrote.
Approved for use by all skin types, a customer with sensitive skin and eczema confirmed they didn't experience irritation. "I noticed a change in my skin right away. I add a pump to my nightly moisturizer along with a pump of collagen and I love the difference I'm seeing." Another reviewer with aging skin expressed similar success, sharing, "As I get older, my skin gets more sensitive, drier, and prone to break-outs. I use this everyday and love it! No flaming red skin, just nice hydrated smoothness. I also use it on my décolletage where I have some wrinkles due to sun damage and I have noticed such an improvement."
Look for your own signs of improvement and try this serum, available at Sephora, now.