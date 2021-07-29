This Makeup Remover Balm Melts Away My Waterproof Makeup in Seconds

Every time I use Glow Recipe's makeup remover, it's basically a beauty ASMR moment. The balm melts away my waterproof makeup in seconds and leaves my skin so smooth, I'm always amazed by how clean my skin is at the end. Just by warming up the balm in my fingers, then lightly applying it in a circular motion on my eyes, cleans off every last bit of my persistent mascara and eyeliner. Plus, it's the one skincare product I've tried that actually lives up to its sorbet-like moniker. Even scooping it out of its jar reminds me of a summer trip to Italy where I had actual papaya sorbet.