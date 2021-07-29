This Makeup Remover Balm Melts Away My Waterproof Makeup in Seconds
Waterproof makeup is all but essential in the summertime. My naturally drooping eyelashes easily cause non-water resistant mascara to streak due to the humidity, and leave me looking like I haven't slept all night with a grayish bag under my eyes. But waterproof makeup is typically more stubborn to remove, and although wiping them away with a cotton pad is super satisfying, harsh makeup removers I've tried in the past have always left my skin dry and itchy. That's why I was shocked the first time I used Glow Recipe's Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm and Makeup Remover—it's truly the best makeup remover I've tried in the years since I started wearing makeup.
Every time I use Glow Recipe's makeup remover, it's basically a beauty ASMR moment. The balm melts away my waterproof makeup in seconds and leaves my skin so smooth, I'm always amazed by how clean my skin is at the end. Just by warming up the balm in my fingers, then lightly applying it in a circular motion on my eyes, cleans off every last bit of my persistent mascara and eyeliner. Plus, it's the one skincare product I've tried that actually lives up to its sorbet-like moniker. Even scooping it out of its jar reminds me of a summer trip to Italy where I had actual papaya sorbet.
The balm also smells unbelievably good, like a blend of delicious, sweet tropical fruits I just can't get enough of. To use it, I gently rub it onto my eyes and massage my skin for a few seconds with some water, which emulsifies the balm and turns it into something that feels like a creamy, milky moisturizer. Instead of losing tons of eyelashes like I usually do when I remove makeup with a wipe or cotton pad, the balm just softly removes any mascara and waterproof eyeliner without me sadly mourning lost lashes.
After the Papaya Sorbet Cleansing Balm, I follow up with my favorite face wash for a double cleanse. The entire process probably takes just a few minutes, and leaves my face so clean, I no longer dread having to take off makeup like I used to. Sephora shoppers agree, with one reviewer calling it "a holy grail" that "doesn't burn [their] sensitive eyes like most cleansing balms do, and it helps keep [their] skin so smooth and moisturized."
It's the best makeup removing balm I've ever tried, and I can't imagine starting my nightly skincare routine without it. Even if I'm not wearing makeup, I use it as a pre-cleanse since it leaves my face feeling as soft as marshmallow. And honestly, the sorbet-y balm is so good, you might find yourself actually wanting to eat it. For now, it's best to just stick to using it on your face, though. No regrets there.