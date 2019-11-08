I Tried It: Glossier's New Futuredew Face Serum

Image zoom glossier.com

Show me a coveted cream, serum, toner, or mask, and chances are I’ve tried it, talked about it, and added it to my existing arsenal of skin-saving elixirs. Some products are good, others are great, and every once in a while, I’ll stumble across a beauty buy that makes me wonder where it’s been all of my adult life.

One such buzzed-about beauty product that recently landed on my desk is Glossier’s latest concoction: Futuredew ($24; glossier.com). Regarded for its Insta-worthy packaging and “skin first, makeup second” approach to all things beauty, Glossier already boasts an impressive roster of skincare essentials, but their latest offering just may be their greatest yet.

You know that low-key glow you get after a good night’s sleep, plenty of water, and just the right amount of retinol? Futuredew is essentially just that—a glow-up in a bottle—and it promises to provide an instant dewy sheen to those who dab it on.

Touted as a first-of-its-kind oil-serum hybrid, Futuredew comes packaged in an iridescent pink bottle not unlike the product stashed inside. Formulated with a skin-nourishing blend of jojoba, grapeseed, evening primrose and rosehip oil, Futuredew appeals to minimal-makeup types who can’t be bothered with shimmer sticks or powder highlighters. That’s because it feels like skincare, yes, but it also has the long-wearing effects of a non-greasy highlighter and feels like you’re treating your skin to a nourishing treat.

According to Glossier’s application instructions, two pumps of the light-reflecting liquid is required for an optimal glow, but truthfully, that’s about one too many. Futuredew’s consistency is slightly tacky and decidedly different from both an oil and a serum, so the recommended serving size is much too sticky. However, a single pump from the applicator is enough to do the trick, leaving you with just enough product to dab all over the areas of your face that need a boost.

The barely-there scent is a dream since it’s not too overpowering, and the holographic pink formula is surprising, since it delivers a low-key glow without high-key shine. As someone who’s been known to dab Vaseline on her cheekbones during desperate times of drab skin, Futuredew is the solution for anyone attempting to fake a great complexion.

Is it a miracle product? Well, no, but my holy grail products arguably fall under the category of either sunscreen or retinol. However, is Futuredew essential for those days when you can’t bring yourself to bust out your cosmetics case? Absolutely. The concept of a glow-booster alone is genius, and it’s a must-buy for no-makeup moments.

