Shoppers Say This Unassuming Coffee Scrub Drastically Improves Dry Skin-and It's Up to 20% Off
Let's hear it for the wonders of coffee. More than just a way to shake off the morning sleepies, coffee is a popular ingredient in skincare, acting as an anti-inflammatory that can improve the overall appearance of skin. If you've yet to serve your skin a cup of caffeine, a popular option among Amazon customers that's on sale for Prime Day could be the perfect starting point.
No need to wake up early, but you may want to act quickly, as Frank Body is offering 20 percent off all of its body scrub products for Amazon Prime Day. Included in the sale is the Original Coffee Scrub, an exfoliating treat for the skin that's earned more than 1,400 Amazon five star ratings.
To buy: $14 (was $17); amazon.com.
Created with actual coffee beans, the scrub helps fight body acne and perks up the skin. Combined with vitamin E and almond oil, the scrub will leave your skin healthier and hydrated.
Upon using the scrub, one Amazon reviewer noticed immediate results. "I felt a very noticeable difference in my skin; it was very smooth, exfoliated, and super hydrated," they shared. Another shopper called their scrubbing experience "sublime" and "luxurious," writing that it put their "skin into its best mood" and that there's "no need for after bath moisturizers after its use."
Called a "lifesaver" for helping one person with dry winter skin, the scrub also gave a shopper "baby soft" skin. "My skin is so soft and has never looked better," another reviewer wrote. As for additional ways to use the scrub, one person recommended using it to prep the skin for a closer shave, adding that it leaves skin "SUPER soft and smooth."
Wake up your skin and pick up the Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub for a special Amazon Prime Day price. Plus, don't forget to check out Frank Body's other discounted products, including 35 percent off a scrub trio, too.