After a Decade of Searching, I Finally Found a Solution for My Keratosis Pilaris-Riddled Skin
My face might have a six-step skincare routine, but my body has historically been an afterthought. The skin is fine and I had reluctantly gotten used to my main issue, Keratosis Pilaris, until I came across First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub.
My chicken skin, an "affectionate" nickname for the KP, has been the bane of my existence since I first became aware of my body during puberty. Following the discovery, I spent my adulthood shying away from tank tops and anything else that would accentuate the congested pores, roughness, and red bumps spread across my appendages.
F.A.B's products are formulated with the most sensitive skin in mind, and thus have literally never done me dirty. So I experimented with the KP body scrub without hesitation. I moved out of the direct stream of water in the shower and squeezed out a quarter-sized dollop. I gently buffed the scrub all over my arms before applying the leftovers over my legs, which suffer less severely from KP.
To buy: $28; amazon.com.
Recovering from the era of the St. Ives apricot scrub, I am obsessive about exfoliating products and ingredients. Even so, KP Bump Eraser passed my rigid expectations. The power movers in the formula are lactic and glycolic acid—two chemical exfoliating ingredients in the alpha-hydroxy family. The combination of the two, as dermatologist Dr. Hadley King previously told Real Simple, penetrates the skin to increase cell turnover to unclog pores and brighten the complexion.
The miraculous effects were instant and long term. After my first flirtation with the scrub, I dried off and found that my arms were smoother to the touch. My fingers weren't getting caught on dry bumps of skin anymore. And that is when I decided I won't be caught dead without KP Bump Eraser.
After using it twice a week for a month, the skin on my arms and my calves completely transformed. I felt like a snake that had shed its dull skin to reveal a vibrant and shiny hidden layer. The clogged pores on my arms were reduced to the point of being almost undetectable. Better yet, new clogged pores of skin and hair weren't reappearing in their place. The hyperpigmentation caused by the Keratosis Pilaris also began to fade as the exfoliating formula shed away the dark spots to reveal an even complexion. First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser is the first body product I've ever become loyal to, so that's saying something. Buy it now on Amazon for $28.