This Serum Has Been My Secret to Bright and Even-Looking Skin for Months

As soon as summer hits and I'm out in the sun, my skin reacts almost instantly. My day trips to the beach cause some freckles to pop up across the bridge of my nose (which I love), but they also bring me hyperpigmentation in other areas of my face (which I don't love). Thanks to my regular use of this Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum, this year, my sun-induced hyperpigmentation has been significantly reduced compared to those previous summers I've gone without using the serum. But the summer isn't the only time it's useful. In the cooler months, a lack of sun can cause my skin to look dull but, when used regularly, this serum keeps my skin looking invigorated all year round.