How to Choose the Right Facial for Your Skin Type and Needs

1 The Facial: HydraFacial

What to Expect: The HydraFacial (conducted with a HydraFacial machine) typically consists of a deep cleansing with exfoliating properties (such as glycolic and salicylic acids) at various concentrations for removing dead skin cells and stimulating collagen, says Jessie Cheung, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Cheung Aesthetics & Wellness.

"This is followed by vortex extractions with an infusion of active serums for clearing out pores, along with a blend of antioxidants (like vitamins A and E), botanical extracts (such as white tea, rosemary, and horse chestnut), and hyaluronic acid for improving texture/clarity and providing additional hydration," she explains.

Need an extra boost? Try complementing your service with a curated selection of builds. "Some popular add-ons include dermabuilder (peptide serum to help smooth fine lines and enhance skin elasticity), britenol (arbutin and vitamin C for brightening), CTFG (growth factors to stimulate collagen synthesis), LED light therapy (red light to improve collagen and soothe inflammation; blue light to treat acne), or lymphatic drainage (to improve circulation and remove toxins from the skin, as well as reduce inflammation and swelling from sinus pressure post-injections or surgery)," says Dr. Cheung.

Best For: All skin types (with focus on acne-prone/dry)

Desired Effect: Decongestion/resurfacing; hydration

Typical Cost: $150+ (depending on spa and various add-ons)