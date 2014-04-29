The Best Facial Cleansing Brushes
Best for Normal Skin
Neutrogena Wave Sonic Power Cleanser
Get a fresh start every day with this mini handheld. The device comes with a two-week supply of disposable pads that are preloaded with a foaming cleanser and feel supersoft on skin.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Featured May 2014
Best for Sensitive Skin
Mary Kay Skinvigorate Cleansing Brush
The super-soft bristles have slightly rounded tips, so this scrubber can be used with any cleanser to sweep away grime without irritating skin.
To buy: $50, marykay.com.
Most Innovative
Bliss Fabulips Pout-O-Matic
A new spin on devices. Pair the rotating nubs with the enclosed sugar scrub and kiss dry lips good-bye. Bonus: The gentle massage boosts blood flow and fullness.
To buy: $48, 1.macys.com.
Best Exfoliator
DDF Revolve Professional 500X
The oscillating brush offers daily deep cleaning (with any face wash). Use the included foam attachment and polishing crystals weekly to uncover extra radiance.
To buy: $79, birchbox.com.
Best for Oily Skin
Olay Fresh Effects Powered Contour Cleansing System
The triangular head on this small yet mighty vibrating brush reaches every nook where oil lurks. Use with the included cleanser to glow (but not shine) all day.
To buy: $5, amazon.com.
Best for Feet
Clarisonic Pedi Sonic Foot Transformation
Comes with a brush head, a skin-smoothing disk, and three potions (scrub, balm, and peel) to soften the roughest soles. While the other models run on rechargeable batteries, this one powers up with a USB charger.
To buy: $179, amazon.com.
