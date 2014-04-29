The Best Facial Cleansing Brushes

By Jenny Jin
Updated August 29, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
These six motorized skin-care gadgets, selected from more than 30, live up to the buzz.
Best for Normal Skin

Neutrogena Wave Sonic Power Cleanser
Get a fresh start every day with this mini handheld. The device comes with a two-week supply of disposable pads that are preloaded with a foaming cleanser and feel supersoft on skin.

To buy: $15, amazon.com.

Featured May 2014

Best for Sensitive Skin

Mary Kay Skinvigorate Cleansing Brush
The super-soft bristles have slightly rounded tips, so this scrubber can be used with any cleanser to sweep away grime without irritating skin.

To buy: $50, marykay.com.

Most Innovative

Bliss Fabulips Pout-O-Matic
A new spin on devices. Pair the rotating nubs with the enclosed sugar scrub and kiss dry lips good-bye. Bonus: The gentle massage boosts blood flow and fullness.

To buy: $48, 1.macys.com.

Best Exfoliator

DDF Revolve Professional 500X
The oscillating brush offers daily deep cleaning (with any face wash). Use the included foam attachment and polishing crystals weekly to uncover extra radiance.

To buy: $79, birchbox.com.

Best for Oily Skin

Olay Fresh Effects Powered Contour Cleansing System
The triangular head on this small yet mighty vibrating brush reaches every nook where oil lurks. Use with the included cleanser to glow (but not shine) all day.

To buy: $5, amazon.com.

Best for Feet

Clarisonic Pedi Sonic Foot Transformation
Comes with a brush head, a skin-smoothing disk, and three potions (scrub, balm, and peel) to soften the roughest soles. While the other models run on rechargeable batteries, this one powers up with a USB charger.

To buy: $179, amazon.com.

