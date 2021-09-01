Are You Moisturizing All Wrong? Don't Make These 8 Common Mistakes

2 You refrain from applying on acne-prone skin

As someone who used to (and still does sometimes) get breakouts, I understand the fear of slathering lotion on them. "Many patients are concerned that moisturizers will further clog their pores and exacerbate acne (and some moisturizers just might!)," says Dr. Puza. However, not hydrating at all will cause your skin to produce more oils to overcompensate, counterintuitively continuing the breakout cycle.

"Not all moisturizers are the same, and there are some great ones out there that fight acne and add moisture," adds Dr. Puza. He recommends Clean & Clear Dual Action Moisturizer ($5; amazon.com), which is oil-free and combats breakouts with salicylic acid. The rule of thumb is always apply moisturizer, just something more lightweight for acne-prone areas.