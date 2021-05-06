10 Cooling Gel Moisturizers to Use In Warmer Weather

Love moisture but hate moisturizer? It's understandable, especially in humid summer months when greasy creams get added into an extra layer of sweat. If sticky hydration isn't your thing, don't forego the moisturizer altogether. Gel moisturizers will give you that needed boost of moisture without the slick aftermath. Because these formulas are water-based, they feel cooling to the touch and absorb in record time, making them ideal picks for your summer complexion. They're also great if you have oily or acne-prone skin since they're formulated without pore-clogging oils.