I’ve Tried Over 50 Drugstore Moisturizers—These Are the 6 Best 

While it’s true that skincare is all about customization , there are certain categories that are essential for everyone. Case in point: Second to SPF , moisturizer is a non-negotiable, no matter your routine. A good face moisturizer can benefit all skin types—yes, even oily!—by balancing hydration levels (hydration = glowy skin ), keeping breakouts at bay, and providing some impressive anti-aging benefits .

But of course, we have to find the right formula first. Finding the right moisturizer can often feel like a very expensive game of skincare roulette, but a higher price doesn’t always mean better quality. In fact, you can get dermatologist-preferred ingredients (i.e., ceramides, hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and more) at your local drugstore without the hefty sum. To simplify the strenuous process of tracking down the perfect formula, we sifted through dozens of hardworking hydrators—all under $40 — for the best face creams and lotions that are easy to apply and restock.