Shoppers Turn to This Collagen-Infused Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Fine Lines—and It's on Sale Now

Shoppers Turn to This Collagen-Infused Eye Cream to Treat Dark Circles and Fine Lines
Dark circles sure know how to dampen a gorgeous day. Whether you stayed up too late, drank too many glasses of wine, or you've always just had darkness under your eyes, it's not something that is ever welcomed. One way to combat those pesky dark circles? With collagen eye cream that happens to go beyond banishing dark under eyes, but reduces fine lines and wrinkles, too.
The collagen-infused eye cream is packed with ingredients that fight signs of aging, you guessed it, around the eye. Collagen adds essential vitamins to your under-eye area, which keeps the skin's elastin firm and healthy—preventing fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. "Collagen and elastin are both important in maintaining youthful skin and are generally controlled by genetics," Lindsey Bordone, MD, a dermatologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, previously explained to Real Simple.
Besides the collagen staving off signs of aging, a blend of fruits extracts, vitamin C, and caffeine all deliver vital nourishment to the delicate skin around the eye. Vitamin C works to brighten the area and helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. There is caffeine present in the formula as well, which works as "an anti-inflammatory when used topically," Howard Sobel, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York City and founder of Sobel Skin, previously said. "It can also reduce wrinkles, brighten skin, and depuff by improving circulation in the skin." The combination of these ingredients all contributes to a rejuvenated, restful look around the eyes.
"I have some hollowness causing dark circles. I use this morning and night and love the results so far. There is smoothing of the under-eye skin," one reviewer said."I've been looking for an eye cream that shows some improvement/brightness, and this so far is the only one I can actually see results so quickly."
Another shopper who consistently used the eye cream praised its effectiveness, too. "This is a great product, and the price is right! The packaging looks like a much more expensive brand. The eye cream is so smooth and creamy and blends in easily. I would definitely recommend this product to smooth out all of the lines and wrinkles around the eyes. You will be surprised how nice it feels."
