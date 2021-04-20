11 Foam Cleansers That Will Actually Make You Excited to Wash Your Face

Is there anything worse than having to get up to go brush your teeth and wash your face after an incredibly long, exhausting day? Heading to bed with any trace of makeup on is never a good idea, and it's important to get into the habit of washing your face daily. Rather than make it a chore to cross off the list, choose a fun, foaming cleanser that will make you actually excited to head to the sink and wash off the day. Below, you'll find 11 fun foam cleansers that'll bring joy back to your skincare routine.