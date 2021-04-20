best-foam-cleansers
11 Foam Cleansers That Will Actually Make You Excited to Wash Your Face
Foaming cleansers have more fun.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Is there anything worse than having to get up to go brush your teeth and wash your face after an incredibly long, exhausting day? Heading to bed with any trace of makeup on is never a good idea, and it's important to get into the habit of washing your face daily. Rather than make it a chore to cross off the list, choose a fun, foaming cleanser that will make you actually excited to head to the sink and wash off the day. Below, you'll find 11 fun foam cleansers that'll bring joy back to your skincare routine.
1
TONYMOLY Peach Punch Sweet Foam Cleanser
From a cream-to-foamy-lather, this cleanser from TONYMOLY has a light peach scent that’s not too overwhelming, but smells good enough to get you wanting to wash your face. Those with oily skin love how this cleanser washes away excess oil without leaving any residue on the skin.
2
Avène Cleansing Foam
A beloved brand for folks with sensitive skin, Avene has created a soap-free foaming cleanser that won’t strip your skin while effectively removing all traces of makeup and oil. If you have easily irritated skin and find that most foaming cleansers leave your face feeling dry as can be, try this pick.
3
INNBeauty Project Foam Around Clarifying Daily Cleanser
What’s more fun than super bright, colorful packaging? This cleanser from INNBeauty Project features a mix of AHAs and BHAs to gently exfoliate while evening out the complexion and dissolving all traces of makeup, oil, and debris.
4
Innisfree Green Tea Foam Cleanser
Sometimes it’s tough to find a foaming cleanser that doesn’t completely dry out your dermis—that’s not the case with this hydrating foam cleanser from Innisfree. Not only does it smell divine, but it also offers a creamy foam consistency that replenishes moisture back into the skin.
5
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser for Oily Skin
Ideal for acne-prone folks, this pick from La Roche-Posay is great for those with oily skin who need a little extra clean. The foaming cleanser features La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water (ideal for calming sensitive skin) and zinc pidolate (perfect for its purifying and anti-inflammatory properties).
6
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser
If you have very sensitive, irritated skin, try this gentle pick from Aveeno—the formula features calming feverfew, which is an ingredient related to chamomile, to help reduce redness, calm inflamed skin, and wash away dirt, oil, and makeup without overdrying your skin. Plus, it’s fragrance-free, soap-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic, too.
7
La Mer The Cleansing Foam
If La Mer is involved, you know it’s going to be an exciting trip to the bathroom. Worth the splurge, this foaming cleanser works to purify delicate skin and will leave your face feeling soft and supple.
8
NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Foam Cleanser
Have a cleanser you can’t part with, but wish it was foamier? Meet the NOONI Marshmallow Whip Maker Foam Cleanser. This awesome gadget can make any cleanser into a foaming texture—all you have to do is add a pea-size amount of cleanser into the whip maker, fill water to the dotted line, and then pump up and down to create foam.
9
Pacifica Coconut Milk Cream to Foam Face Wash
Another great cream-to-foam creation, this face wash smells like a beautiful day at the beach, features coconut and vitamin E, and is ideal for stressed-out skin.
10
Garnier SkinActive Micellar Foaming Face Wash
Don’t underestimate the power of micelles to lift away dirt, oil, and debris—this cleanser gets super sudsy and uses micellar water to add that extra clean. Great for anyone who wears a lot of makeup and needs a powerful cleanser to wash it all away.
11
e.l.f. Mint Melt Minty Fresh Cooling Cleanser
We love this pick from e.l.f. for its minty fresh scent and cooling sensation. It’s non-irritating, 100% vegan- and cruelty-free, and very affordable, too.