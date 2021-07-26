These Are the 7 Best Face Washes for Acne, According to Dermatologists

But choosing a face wash with some key actives can also go a long way in your quest for a clearer complexion. "The two most effective ingredients you should look for in an acne wash are benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid," says Tiffany Jow Libby, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "Benzoyl peroxide targets acne-causing bacteria, unclogs pores, and minimizes inflammation. Salicylic acid exfoliates dead skin cells, unclogging pores and reduces excess oil," she explains. That being said, you don't want to risk over-drying or over-stripping your skin, so it's also important to seek out formulas that contain hydrating ingredients such as glycerin, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid, points out Debra Jaliman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. No matter which one you choose, try this top tip: Lather up with the face wash then sing the alphabet before rinsing. This ensures those active ingredients are in contact with your skin for enough time to do their thing.