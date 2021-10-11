Yes, You Can Leave a Sheet Mask on for Too Long—and 4 Other Masking Mistakes You're Probably Making

1 You're probably leaving your face mask on for too long.

If you've ever applied a face mask, you've probably noticed the recommended application time on the label—usually somewhere from 10 to 30 minutes. Even though it's tempting to leave it on for longer (or possible to just forget), it's definitely something you want to pay attention to.

Although it depends on which type of mask you're dealing with, all outcomes aren't ideal. While it's relatively safe to over-apply emollients and moisturizers, leaving a hydrating sheet mask on for too long (i.e., until it's dry) can be counterproductive—it actually causes a reversal effect where the sheet reabsorbs the moisture from the skin.

On the other hand, a cleansing mask or an exfoliating mask can have an even more negative effect. "A cleansing mask may have surfactants that strip oil from the skin and over-applying these can lead to irritant dermatitis, where the skin becomes red and burning," says Dan Belkin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. "An exfoliating mask will often use actives like glycolic acid, which can continue to get deeper and deeper as it sits on the skin, leading to a peeling response."

If you wash or peel off a mask and notice that the skin is tender, burning, and pink, it may mean you've left it on too long and developed an irritant reaction. "If this happens, wash your face with warm water, stop all other actives until it resolves (e.g., retinol, glycolic acid, vitamin C, etc.), use a soothing ointment like Aquaphor ($14; amazon.com) or Vaseline ($5; target.com) liberally, and avoid too much sun exposure," suggests Dr. Belkin. "Hydrocortisone 1% ointment is available over the counter and can soothe the skin as well." If in doubt, or if the condition is worsening despite these steps, talk to your board-certified dermatologist.