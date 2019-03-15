Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Sunscreen Has Over 2,000 Five-Star Reviews, Plus Tons of Anti-Aging Benefits Beyond Just SPF

Indisputably, the best possible thing you can do to fight aging skin is wear sunscreen. Not only does it protect you from sunburn-causing UVB rays, it also shields you from UVA rays, which oxidize your skin, cause wrinkles, and can result in hyperpigmentation.

Seriously, we can’t stress it enough: Whatever retinols, vitamin Cs, and hyaluronic acids may make up your routine, none is as effective at preventing premature aging as daily sunscreen use.

But sorting through countless sunscreens on the market for one that’s right for you—there are over 20,000 results on Amazon alone—can be overwhelming. Nonetheless, thousands of discerning reviewers think they’re found the one sunscreen that checks every box.

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, making it the top-rated sun protection cream on the platform. Buyers praise the high-protection mineral sunscreen for everything from its gentleness on rosacea and acne-prone skin, to its non-oily, hydrating texture, to its lack of a white ‘cast.’

“This is the only facial sunscreen that doesn't make me break out. I'm on my second bottle.” says one reviewer. “It leaves a nice glow to my combination skin, but doesn't turn me into an oil slick. It also has a slight ‘luminescence’ to it that I like; I feel like it subtly enhances my complexion. I'll buy this again for my sensitive acne-prone skin, and I'd definitely recommend it to a friend!”

Beyond winning the popular vote, this sunscreen also holds up to professional scrutiny and is recommended by dermatologists. Sensitive types should feel confident using this SPF on their otherwise touchy skin.

If your reasons for using sunscreen include anti-aging in addition to burn protection, this specific product is bar none. With a ton of supplemental ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E, this cream will actually brighten, hydrate, and reverse signs of aging, in addition to preventing them. To try it for yourself, shop this top-rated sunscreen for $33 on Amazon.