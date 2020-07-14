Itchy Skin? Watch Out for These 7 Surprising Culprits That Make Eczema Worse

One of my favorite pastimes is simmering in a hot sauna, but while I would leave feeling more relaxed, I would also leave with more aggravated skin. According to Dan Belkin, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, heat is not necessarily a trigger, but its effects can take quite the toll on your skin. “If it's arid heat, it may contribute to water loss and dryness. The resulting sweat can also act as an irritant that affects the microflora of the skin and feeds into the eczema cycle,” he says.

Same goes for cold temperatures. According to Jeannette Graf, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, extreme cold decreases the relative humidity in the air, worsening dry skin and triggering eczema. Try avoiding areas or treatments that expose your body to heat or cold for extended periods of time (including saunas, sadly) and limit exercise to cooler times of the day.