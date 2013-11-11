6 Rich Moisturizing Investments for Dry Skin and Hair
Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
Super-gentle, but no less effective for it, Fresh’s face wash is free of sulfates but loaded with soy proteins that soothe skin and leave it feeling more supple.
To buy: $38, sephora.com.
Featured November 2013
Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter
Deliciously fragranced, this body butter is air-whipped so it’s lightweight and sinks into the skin easily for long-lasting hydration.
To buy: $48, kiehls.com.
Chantecaille Jasmine and Lily Healing Mask
Apply this botanical-based treatment to cool and calm irritated or reddened skin or use overnight for an extra boost of healing power—it’s especially soothing on complexions with rosacea.
To buy: $84, birchbox.com.
Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream
Deeply hydrating, this leave-in conditioner can work magic on coarse or thick hair. Color-safe, it fights frizz and flyaways while leaving hair soft and shiny.
To buy: $49, neimanmarcus.com.
Tatcha Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm
Yes, it’s insanely indulgent—that’s actual gold leaf—but this balm works hard to moisturize your lips, powerfully protect them from the sun and other environmental damage, and leave them soft (not sticky). Plus, that gold adds a subtle but beautiful shimmer.
To buy: $36, barneys.com.
Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil
There’s a reason face oil is the “it” treatment these days (and not just for mature skin): Just a drop or two applied to damp skin will deeply penetrate to nourish and add radiance. This cult favorite, an infusion of essential botanical oils, has a seductive jasmine-and-neroli scent.
To buy: $122, jet.com.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail