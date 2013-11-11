6 Rich Moisturizing Investments for Dry Skin and Hair

By Rosa Casoni
Updated July 11, 2018
sephora.com
When the weather turns harsher, you may find that your skin and hair need extra helpings of TLC. Reach for these.
1 of 6

Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

sephora.com

Super-gentle, but no less effective for it, Fresh’s face wash is free of sulfates but loaded with soy proteins that soothe skin and leave it feeling more supple.

To buy: $38, sephora.com.

Featured November 2013

2 of 6

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter

kiehls.com

Deliciously fragranced, this body butter is air-whipped so it’s lightweight and sinks into the skin easily for long-lasting hydration.

To buy: $48, kiehls.com.

3 of 6

Chantecaille Jasmine and Lily Healing Mask

spacenk.com

Apply this botanical-based treatment to cool and calm irritated or reddened skin or use overnight for an extra boost of healing power—it’s especially soothing on complexions with rosacea.

To buy: $84, birchbox.com.

4 of 6

Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream

net-a-porter.com

Deeply hydrating, this leave-in conditioner can work magic on coarse or thick hair. Color-safe, it fights frizz and flyaways while leaving hair soft and shiny.

To buy: $49, neimanmarcus.com.

5 of 6

Tatcha Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm

tatcha.com

Yes, it’s insanely indulgent—that’s actual gold leaf—but this balm works hard to moisturize your lips, powerfully protect them from the sun and other environmental damage, and leave them soft (not sticky). Plus, that gold adds a subtle but beautiful shimmer.

To buy: $36, barneys.com.

6 of 6

Rodin Olio Lusso Face Oil

oliolusso.com

There’s a reason face oil is the “it” treatment these days (and not just for mature skin): Just a drop or two applied to damp skin will deeply penetrate to nourish and add radiance. This cult favorite, an infusion of essential botanical oils, has a seductive jasmine-and-neroli scent.

To buy: $122, jet.com.

By Rosa Casoni