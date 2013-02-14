6 Moisturizing Winter Skin Helpers
Yes to Cucumbers Hypoallergenic Body Lotion
Close your eyes and this lotion, with its refreshing cucumber aroma, will transport you (mentally, anyway) to a spa. With such calming ingredients as aloe vera and green tea extracts, it’s ideal for sensitive skin, and it hydrates without leaving skin greasy.
To buy: $8, walmart.com.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
Cure all types of ailments—from chapped lips to rough elbows—with this all-around healing ointment. Keep one on your nightstand and another in your car or on your desk for touch-ups.
To buy: $5, target.com.
Bliss High Intensity 24-‘Heaven’ Healing Body Balm
This über-moisturizing balm has the power to restore parched and flaky skin. Rich with ingredients like exfoliating lactic acid and oatmeal, it will leave you feeling smooth for a full 24 hours.
To buy: $35, blissworld.com.
Philosophy Amazing Grace Firming Body Emulsion
A creamy mixture of shea butter, macadamia oil, and olive oil provides deep hydration, and it’s subtly fragranced with Philosophy’s Amazing Grace perfume.
To buy: $22, philosophy.com.
Darphin Nourishing Satin Oil
Even oil-phoebes will go crazy for this non-sticky, lightweight formula. It dries almost instantly, leaving only a delicious jasmine scent behind.
To buy: $45, darphin.com.
Nivea Extended Moisture Daily Lotion
Relieve flaky, irritated skin for up to 48 hours with this luscious lotion infused with provitamin B5. Deeply moisturizing, it’s especially good for very dry skin.
To buy: $8, drugstore.com.
