I Used to Get Dry Skin Every Winter—Until I Started Using This Leave-On Mask

The last year has been a lot—and that's putting it mildly. Looking for the silver lining amidst all this unpredictability has helped me get through it. I've connected with family and friends in new ways, spent more time enjoying nature, and indulged a bit more in my daily beauty routines. For example: I've made a point to treat and nourish my dreaded winter dry skin, and I have Drunk Elephant's F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial Mask to thank.
Like clockwork, every time winter weather rolls around, my combination skin flips a switch. Over the years, I've tried to hydrate, soothe, and protect it from the elements with moisturizers, but nothing ever seemed to work. Some winters, it's so bad I give up on wearing foundation all together.
After doing some research and seeing so many rave reviews, I decided to add this hydrating mask to my skincare collection (a collection that's already filled with Drunk Elephant favorites).
I'm happy to report that the mask lived up to its reputation of 51,000 'loves' on Sephora and more. After just a week of use, my previously dehydrated skin felt more plump, quenched, and smooth when I woke up in the morning.
What I love most about it is how easy it is to incorporate into my routine. Even though it's technically a mask, it's designed to be applied at night and worn while you sleep. You can even layer it over oils for some extra hydration. The lightweight, cooling blend of antioxidant-rich vitamins and electrolytes sinks in overnight so each morning, I can count on waking up to more refreshed skin after it worked to repair my skin's natural mantle as I caught some Zzzs.
Seeing as though we're still in the heart of winter weather on the East Coast, I've been using the hydrating mask every night. But even when the temperatures eventually rise, I plan to keep it in my routine thanks to how much it's improved my overall texture and how easy it is to use.
Chaotic year or not, I'm thankful for at least one less thing on my plate, thanks to this hydrating gem. Check it out for yourself at Sephora.
To buy: $52; sephora.com.