This Wrinkle-Erasing SPF Beauty Balm Lasts All Day Long

My dermatologist always tells me that the best anti-aging product out there is SPF, but I’ve always hated the gloppy feeling of sunscreen, especially if I pile it on top of foundation and concealer. But I’m not getting any younger, so I knew it was time to cut the crap and find a skin protectant that I actually like, and thus will actually wear.

The Dr. Jart+ Beauty Balm SPF was the answer to my summer skincare prayers. The new lightweight cream evens skin out and covers up any signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. I was shocked at how smooth it went on the first time I tried it out—I forgot to put moisturizer on before, and even without that layer the BB cream spread evenly and smoothly. It covered everything I wanted it to: acne, dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines. Plus, it didn’t smell weird like a lot of other SPF products out there. (After all of the years spent at beaches for family vacations, smelling Banana Boat now gives me a headache.)

Not to mention, after a day of gardening and lying outside, the SPF fully protected my skin. I usually expect some red spots after a long day of wearing sunscreen, but my skin stayed golden without burning thanks to this miracle product. Even when I broke a sweat, the cream kept in place and didn’t get sticky or start to pill. The balm didn’t bunch up into any of my face lines or wrinkles, either. It kept a perfectly even layer right atop my face.

It seems like this new product is going to be a sure-fire hit for the summer, too. After just two weeks on sale at Sephora, the SPF cream already has more than 1,300 hearts and reviews all backing up how it's incredibly lightweight and effective. It’s a foundation, sunscreen, wrinkle eraser and dark-spot corrector all in one. With it, I’ve reduced my summertime makeup routine to one simple step—and have shaved some years off of my skin in the process.

Image zoom sephora.com

To buy: $36; sephora.com