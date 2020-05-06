13 Smart and Unique Digital Beauty Services to Try From Home

If you’ve ever looked up a tutorial on how to cut your hair, assess your current foundation shade, or dissect any skin concerns you’re currently enduring, you’re not alone! Fortunately, as we endure shelter-in-place orders and can’t physically resume our normal beauty treatments, brands have begun pivoting to meet us where we are—at home! So you don't have to resort to any extreme beauty measures, here’s a list of virtual consultations, from your home and phone, to get you through this time.