Nurse Practitioners Say This Anti-Aging Hand Cream Lasts Through Constant Hand Washing

If there's one body part that gets taken for granted, it's our hands. Nothing else is quite as essential for getting through the day, and once you hit a certain age, that integral nature starts to show via dry, craggy skin, sun spots, and lines. It's tough to make it through a normal winter without putting your hands through the wringer, and with a pandemic on top, our hands have never been so sad.
There's zero shame in aging, but if you want to fend off the worst ravages, shoppers say Dermelect's Timeless Anti-Aging Daily Hand Treatment is hands-down the best remedy (if you'll excuse the pun). The treatment has racked up sterling reviews on the brand's website, where shoppers say that, thanks to the treatment, their hands have never felt so silky-smooth.
The cream's formula draws on a smart mix of licorice root extract, collagen, arbutin, and the amino acid GABA to brighten up spots and tighten wrinkles, along with papaya extract to gently exfoliate. Hyaluronic acid provides a moisturizing touch, while antioxidants from gooseberry extract protect against future damage.
To buy: $14 (was $22); dermelect.com.
According to a 65-year-old shopper, the complex helps hands tremendously. It's so fast-acting that it makes a difference in your hands' moisture level and youthful appearance within 24 hours, generating loyalty that has shoppers pledging they'll never use anything else. It's an "amazingly hard worker," even able to make marks on easily-bruised skin disappear in half the time.
One person in the 65+ range writes that it got rid of the spots on their hands entirely, while a second adds that it rescued their hands from feeling rough, red, and crepey. With before-bed use, shoppers say their hands appear smoother and younger by morning. The hydration is so intense that even people with contact dermatitis on their fingers say it takes away all of the redness, cracking, peeling, and splits overnight.
Thanks to the unique formula, applying it in the morning also pays off, though, since shoppers say it "reactivates" with hand washing — definitely a pro given that constant scrubbing is now necessary. The dermatitis-sufferer above writes that they've never met a hand cream that didn't wash off, yet the Dermelect absorbs into their skin for softness that outlasts soap and water.
That's a serious perk, according to one self-described nurse practitioner. "I have always had cracked skin on my hands due to frequent hand washing. I was desperate for a solution," they write, adding that the painful dryness was mounting from washing their hands every 30 minutes, if not more. "I can honestly say I have tried just about everything, and this is by far the BEST HAND CREAM EVER. I have found the Holy Grail! Get it, you won't regret it!"
One last person says they've tried many products, but Dermelect's is the one that beats them all. They conclude with a one-liner fit for a Bond movie: "When the ravages of time show its hand—prove who's boss."