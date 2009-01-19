Arielle Kauvar, a dermatologist in New York City, switches to richer skin-care products before the cold weather really sets in. “This helps your skin transition and avoid the dryness and sensitivity that can come with winter,” she says. Here, her personal goods.

A Creamy Cleanser

Kauvar swaps her warm-weather foaming face wash for Skinceuticals Cleansing Cream ($30; dermstore.com). She prefers its milky formula because it contains alpha hydroxy acids to slough off flaky dead cells and comfrey extract to soothe skin. If your face is very dry, she suggests Olay Total Effects Revitalizing Foaming Face Cleanser ($9; target.com). This extra-emollient wash won’t strip skin of precious oils or leave it feeling parched.

A Moisturizing Sunscreen

Kauvar enjoys skiing, and when she hits the slopes, she coats her skin with Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunblock SPF 70 with Helioplex ($9; target.com). “It blocks UVA and UVB rays,” she says. “And it’s absorbed quickly.” For everyday moisturizing plus sun protection, she uses Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 30 ($14; target.com). It contains glycerin and panthenol, both great hydrators, and it’s oil-free, so it won’t trigger breakouts.

A Proven Line Smoother

At night, Kauvar uses Retin-A Micro or Tazorac (by prescription, retinamicro.com and tazorac.com for info). “Retinoids stimulate collagen production and soften the look of wrinkles,” she says. For an over-the-counter version, she suggests Roc Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Night Cream ($22 at drugstores).

A Vitamin Serum

After cleansing, Kauvar breaks open and smooths on an Alyria Antioxidant Capsule ($80 for 50, alyria-med.com for locations). It offers light moisture and “is antioxidant-packed to prevent aging and damage,” she says. For sensitive skin, try Skinceuticals Phloretin CF ($166, dermstore.com), a gentle formula with vitamin C.