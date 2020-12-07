Shoppers Say They Stopped Wearing Concealer Thanks to This Anti-Aging Eye Cream Packed With Gold and Vitamin C

After nearly 10 long, long months inside, we’re currently feeling the farthest thing from bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Bleak-faced and dead-eyed would be more accurate, and no matter how many cups of tea we down or happiness-spiking things we order online, looking in the mirror at the end of the day is a reminder that no concealer can stand up to a global pandemic. A perfectly working vaccine would be the best solution, but until then, an eye cream that erases dark circles is the next best thing.